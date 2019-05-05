Feminist ‘Maxim’ Model Emily Sears Bursts Out Of Too-Tight Sports Bra On Instagram

While Emily Sears may have staked a claim to being one of the premier feminist models on planet Earth, she’s also not above promotional partnerships to maintain her high profile. Frequently taking to popular social media platform Instagram to cement her status as an influencer via sensual snapshots — which certainly titillate her audience — the buxom blond bombshell clearly knows the secret to prolonged success.

Now, in her most recent Instagram image, the model appears in a skintight sports bra and matching athletic pants. Captured from the waist up, Emily puts her feminine assets on full display, deep cleavage being a focal point of the picture. Raising one hand to her ear to brush away a stray lock of hair, Emily Sears sports a coy, crooked smile as she gazes into the camera lens, channeling a deep sensuality as she does so. In her other hand, she lightly grips a partially unwrapped protein bar — the promotional product responsible for this update.

Emily’s flat stomach and curvaceous hips are further emphasized by her stretchy pants. Her iconic tawny tresses are styled in a slight side part, long locks cascading down over her neck and shoulders. She wears a neutral makeup look, a bit of foundation and concealer working in tandem with her already fair and flawless skin to produce enviable results. She paints her pout a pretty nude shade.

In the caption attached to the image, Emily Sears essentially gives a lengthy shout out to supplement company 1st Phorm. Despite the lack of personal detail contained within her caption, her fans and followers nonetheless responded positively to the share, quickly offering up over 3,400 likes and several dozen comments in response.

“I’ve never seen nothing [sic] perfect like you,” one admirer gushed, punctuating their comment with a lone heart emoji for emphasis.

“You are not just a beautiful girl you are a Angel [sic] sent from heaven,” a second supporter on social media enthused, adding a large star emoji to their celestially-inspired remarks.

“Juicy Woman,” a third fan quipped.

Aside from having a taste for social justice and brand promotion, Emily Sears is also a burgeoning entrepreneur. As Haute Living detailed during a recent interview with Playboy alum Lindsey Pelas, Emily Sears and some of her fellow models are teaming up to open a plant-based restaurant in Los Angeles.

The new eatery will be charmingly called Sugar Taco and will focus on delivering quality vegetarian fare to hungry customers. Emily Sears will be joined by Pelas, Tiffany Toth, Jessica Hall, Tina Louise, and others in the shared business venture.