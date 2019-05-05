Feminist ‘Maxim’ Model Emily Sears Bursts Out Of Too-Tight Sports Bra On Instagram

While Emily Sears may have staked a claim to being one of the premier feminist models on planet Earth, she’s also not above promotional partnerships to maintain her high profile. Frequently taking to popular social media platform Instagram to cement her status as an influencer via sensual snapshots — which certainly titillate her audience — the buxom blond bombshell clearly knows the secret to prolonged success.
Now, in her most recent Instagram image, the model appears in a skintight sports bra and matching athletic pants. Captured from the waist up, Emily puts her feminine assets on full display, deep cleavage being a focal point of the picture. Raising one hand to her ear to brush away a stray lock of hair, Emily Sears sports a coy, crooked smile as she gazes into the camera lens, channeling a deep sensuality as she does so. In her other hand, she lightly grips a partially unwrapped protein bar — the promotional product responsible for this update.
Emily’s flat stomach and curvaceous hips are further emphasized by her stretchy pants. Her iconic tawny tresses are styled in a slight side part, long locks cascading down over her neck and shoulders. She wears a neutral makeup look, a bit of foundation and concealer working in tandem with her already fair and flawless skin to produce enviable results. She paints her pout a pretty nude shade.
Hikes and @1stphorm protein bars are always a good idea ????????❣️ . Weekends don’t have to be for cheat days, how much further ahead would you be if when everyone else was doing cheat day you stayed committed to healthy choices? #1stphorm level 1 bars have 20g of protein with only 4g of sugar and taste like a cheat meal. . #iam1stphorm #proteinbar #weekend #hike #legionofboom #duespaid
In the caption attached to the image, Emily Sears essentially gives a lengthy shout out to supplement company 1st Phorm. Despite the lack of personal detail contained within her caption, her fans and followers nonetheless responded positively to the share, quickly offering up over 3,400 likes and several dozen comments in response.
“I’ve never seen nothing [sic] perfect like you,” one admirer gushed, punctuating their comment with a lone heart emoji for emphasis.
“You are not just a beautiful girl you are a Angel [sic] sent from heaven,” a second supporter on social media enthused, adding a large star emoji to their celestially-inspired remarks.
“Juicy Woman,” a third fan quipped.
#tbt to last year at the beach with my @1stphorm microfactor multi vitamin . Still really obsessed with these #vitamin packs cause they’re so convenient for travel or putting in my purse to make sure I don’t get lazy and forget to stay on top of my vitamin game. . Summer is coming up quickly, and while I logically know that a ‘beach body’ is just a body on the beach.. for the first time in a while I’m feeling like I’m not that confident with my body right now. I look nowhere near this toned as I do in these pics at the moment. . I’ve had some physical set backs this year with two hospital stays that’s really impacted my fitness routine. Also my surgery left a really large scar on my lower abdomen so the thought of feeling confident and myself on the beach very soon is kind of daunting. . Having said that-I’ve learned that the best body inspo you can measure yourself against is yourself. Since I felt great on this day I’m using these pics as my own body goals to work towards. . It’s important to remember that how we actually look is really not all that important compared to how we feel and that feeling healthy and happy in our bodies is the most important thing always. . I’m so grateful to all my supportive kind followers and also to my #1stphorm #pham who encourage me no matter where I’m at. Being part of such a supportive community makes such a difference to how I feel and how I’ve managed these past few months with all this unexpected health stuff! . Looking forward to getting back to the beach this summer and having fun 🙂 . #iam1stphorm #beach #body #fitness #inspo #duespaid #legionofboom
Aside from having a taste for social justice and brand promotion, Emily Sears is also a burgeoning entrepreneur. As Haute Living detailed during a recent interview with Playboy alum Lindsey Pelas, Emily Sears and some of her fellow models are teaming up to open a plant-based restaurant in Los Angeles.
The new eatery will be charmingly called Sugar Taco and will focus on delivering quality vegetarian fare to hungry customers. Emily Sears will be joined by Pelas, Tiffany Toth, Jessica Hall, Tina Louise, and others in the shared business venture.