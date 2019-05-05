Portland Man Allegedly Made Dog Poop Bomb To Get Back At Friend Who Failed To Return Something He Borrowed

If you borrow something from Robb Alexander Stout, you may want to make sure to return it promptly.

The Portland man is facing felony charges after police say he crafted a makeshift bomb and filled it with dog poop in an effort to get revenge on a friend who borrowed something from him and then never returned it. As OregonLive.com reported, police claim that the 48-year-old man made the small bomb and then put it into a plastic tool box that he filled with dog feces he gathered from a nearby courtyard.

Stout allegedly left the device in the back of his former friend’s Camaro to be found. When it was opened, “it exploded with such force that it sounded like an M80 going off and the dog scat was blown out of the toolbox,” court records showed.

The former friend contact police, who interviewed Stout. The man admitted that he set up the dog poop bomb because he was angry over the friend failing to return something.

Stout also told police that the two liked playing pranks on each other, but police didn’t see the humor in it. Stout was arrested on a felony charge of unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device. Police added additional charges for meth possession and felony possession of a firearm after searching Stout’s home.

This is not the first story about an unusual bomb to gain viral attention. Last year, a Massachusetts woman dismayed by a thief who had been snagging Amazon packages from porches decided to build a glitter bomb to catch the person in the act. As the Patriot Ledger reported, the woman was able to catch the “porch pirate” stealing the booby-trapped package, with the makeshift bomb exploding and leaving a trail of glitter leading to the second floor of their residential building.

Theft of Amazon and other online ordered packages has risen dramatically along with the rise in online commerce, leaving many police departments struggling to find ways to combat it. Police in some areas have set up stings using GPS-fitted boxes, bringing them right to the thieves.

In Massachusetts, the woman who put out the glitter bomb was not able to actually catch the person who had stolen the packages, but she said it was worth it to know that the porch pirate had covered in hard-to-get-off glitter.

In Oregon, Robb Alexander Stout was released from jail after posting $2,000 bail for allegedly leaving a dog poop bomb for his friend to find.