Selena Gomez Delivers Sweet Speech At Bodyguard’s Wedding

Selena Gomez celebrated the wedding of someone very close to her over the weekend, her bodyguard.

According to Hollywood Life, Selena Gomez attended the wedding of her bodyguard in Redlands, California on Saturday, May 3, and was thrilled to make a sweet speech about the happy couple.

Gomez wore a gorgeous, flowing blue print dress to the nuptials, and her had brown hair pulled back into a neat updo, leaving her bangs loose to frame her face.

The singer also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included, darkened eyebrows, coral blush on her cheeks, and a pretty pink color on her lips. Gomez completed her look by adding a pair of hoop earrings.

Selena delivered a toast at the wedding, where she told her bodyguard she was more than happy to meet the bride, a woman named Melissa, because she is a “bad***,” and that she was honored to celebrate the couple because of how much they love one another.

Selena revealed that she would be praying for the newlyweds, and thanked them for letting her participate in their special day.

Gomez also reportedly sang and danced at the reception, while playing with some of the younger children at the wedding. She was said to pose for photos with fans throughout the day as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Selena Gomez has been busy this week. The singer/actress recently helped her close friend, Theresa Mingus, launch her brand new line of bathing suits, and Gomez even helped design them.

Selena reveals that she designed her suits to help cover up the scar she received after getting a kidney transplant back in 2017. Gomez required the surgery due to her battle with lupus.

“I did have a really good time designing. It was fun. The design I did, one of them, it was the high-waisted one with the belt. I’ve had a kidney transplant and I like bathing suits that kind of cover where that’s been and make me feel comfortable,” Selena said of the bathing suits.

It was Mingus, Gomez’s former assistant turned best friend, who donated the organ to her pal, and now the pair are closer than ever.

“I met Theresa 5 years ago. We worked together and became best friends. She has taught me how to see life in a fun, carefree and uplifting way. She has shown me how to be a strong and fearless woman. She is beautiful, kind and smart. I saw how capable she was of achieving her dreams,” Gomez wrote along with a photo of the friends together one day before the swimsuit launch.

Fans can see more of Selena Gomez by following her on Instagram.