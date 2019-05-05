Australian ‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Flaunts World-Famous Figure & Thigh Gap In Barely-There Beach Bikini

While Natalie Roser has seen her profile grow in recent years, she has recently observed a meteoric rise in her social media profile as more and more users become aware of her stunning beauty. The Australian Maxim model certainly has no shortage of job offers, and she frequently takes to popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram to give her fans exactly what they most desire — more of her.

In her most recent image, the blond bombshell can be seen striking a pose after having just arrived in Barcelona, Spain. Backgrounded by beautiful blue water and crashing surf, the beach babe looks to be entirely in her natural element. The sun’s rays play delicately across her sun-kissed complexion, and her radiant smile simply adds an extra layer of fun to the proceedings. Natalie’s signature tawny tresses are damp from the ocean spray, and she plays with her locks with both hands.

Clad in a dark teal two-piece beach bikini which ultimately leaves nothing to the imagination, it seems self-evident that the model is extremely comfortable her own skin. Her athletic physique is emphasized by the swimsuit, a plunging neckline revealing her pert cleavage and flawless decolletage. Meanwhile, barely-there bikini bottoms serve to showcase her slender waist, flat stomach, curvy hips, and toned thighs.

It seems as if Natalie may have just emerged from the water after having taken a swim, as dewdrops cling to every bit of exposed skin — from her arms to her thighs.

Saying little else in the caption attached to the photo, it seemed as if Natalie Roser was perfectly fine with letting the sun-drenched snapshot speak for itself. Her fans didn’t seem to mind her relative brevity, lavishing over 3,400 likes and several dozen comments on the share in a matter of minutes.

“Olé gorgeous as always Natalie. Pure natural beauty,” one admirer remarked enthusiastically.

“Magnificent and soooooooooooo [sic] gorgeous!!” a second supporter on social media gushed, capping off their comment with a pair of romantic emoji.

“Pretty enough to be a model I’d say,” a third fan sarcastically quipped, clearly playing off of Natalie’s existing career.

It seems as if Natalie has been doing a bit of globetrotting as of late. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr detailed, the model from Down Under was captured while striking a bikini-clad pose in Malibu, California. Aside from that, as The Daily Mail reports, the blond bombshell is busy with the recent launch of her inclusive lingerie line, Rose and Bare.

Busy, beautiful, and full of joie de vivre, Natalie Roser continues to leave a lasting impressing wherever she goes.