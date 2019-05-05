Lady Gaga Looks Like A Rocker Chic In Sassy New Photos

Lady Gaga is one celebrity who loves to change up her look. The singer turned actress recently shared a few photos of herself sporting a glam rock chic look as she hit the streets of New York City.

In the photos posted to her Instagram account, the singer is seen sporting a pair of skin-tight black jeans with holes in the knees. Gaga wears a white graphic t-shirt and adds a trendy leather jacket over top.

The A Star is Born actress has her blonde hair slicked back, and is wearing a pair of round, oversized glasses. She carries a black leather handbag, and wears her new favorite Celine boots, which she says she’s “obsessed” with.

Just before touching down in NYC, Gaga posted a photo of herself on the airplane headed for The Big Apple. In the picture she rocks an entirely different look, which seems to be inspired by 90s grunge.

Gaga is currently in New York to appear at the star-studded Met Gala, which takes place on Monday night. The attendee list is a who’s who of celebrities and fashion icons from around the country.

The singer’s looks have wowed fans in the past, and everyone will be on the edge of their seats waiting to find out what she’s come up with this year.

Meanwhile, it seems Lady Gaga is having a wonderful year. The singer not only made a huge splash with her role in A Star is Born, but she also won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Shallow,” a tune that has been playing on the radio nonstop for months.

Loading...

However, things weren’t always so great for Gaga. She recently told The Financial Times (via Meaww) that following her huge Monster’s Ball tour back in 2011, she learned that she had gone broke, and was actually millions of dollars in debt, despite having multiple number one songs.

“I actually went bankrupt after the first extension of The Monster Ball, and it was funny because I didn’t know! And I remember I called everybody and said, ‘Why is every­one saying I have no money? This is ridiculous, I have five No. 1 singles.’ And they said, ‘Well, you’re $3 million in debt.”

However, it seems that Gaga was able to quickly dig herself out of her financial crisis, and now, she is doing better than ever, reportedly earning $50 million in the first six months of 2018.

Fans can see more of Lady Gaga by following her on Instagram.