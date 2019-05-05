Jennifer Lopez May Have Given Her Fans A Sneak Peek Of Her Wedding Dress In Her Latest Instagram Post

Jennifer Lopez may already know which dress she’ll marry Alex Rodriguez in.

Hollywood Life reports that the Second Act star posted a selfie on Saturday night with her crew. J.Lo posed for the selfie while rocking a high bun, while her team appeared in the background. In the center of the photo is what seems to be a bridal gown. While the star didn’t confirm that the gown was her selected wedding dress, she did reveal that she will be appearing on NBC’s Today show on Monday for “something big.” The cryptic photo was shared with the “El Anillo” singer’s 92.9 million followers. The post also received more than 540,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments from J.Lo’s fans, many of whom inquired about the dress.

“Is that a white wedding dress???” one follower questioned.

“OMG Jennifer is this a wedding gown?!!!!!” another follower chimed.

The “Medicine” songstress and her fiance got engaged back in March during a romantic getaway weekend. The pair had been dating since 2016 after meeting for the second time. The couple reportedly met back in 2005, but at the time, they were both in other relationships. The impending nuptials will mark JLo’s fourth marriage and A-Rod’s second. Both public figures have children from previous relationships.

During an interview with Sirius XM last month, JLo revealed that she knew she wanted to marry A-Rod a year into their relationship. The multi-talented star also said that while the couple had talked about marriage in the past, the proposal was still unexpected.

“Probably like a year in, cause I was just sussing it out until then,” she said. “I don’t know, ‘Maybe yes maybe no. I love him, I like him.’ Everything just seemed too perfect too soon. So it made me a little like, ‘Hey wait, what’s happening here? Let me just wait a second’ and so when it happened, I think it was the right time.”

Loading...

Entertainment Tonight shared that since their engagement, the Hustlers star has been sporadically spotted wearing her engagement ring. The ring is estimated to be worth more than $1 million. Jewelry expert Kathryn Money, Vice President of Strategy and Merchandising for jewelry company Brilliant Earth, told ET that the ring has an estimate of 12-15 carats and is an “emerald cut diamond in a classic solitaire white gold or platinum setting.”

According to her Instagram post, the Today performance will air live on Monday 7 a.m. Eastern time.