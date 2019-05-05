Kris Jenner Gushes Over Kylie Jenner’s Billionaire Status

Kris Jenner is gushing over her kids’ business empires in her latest interview, but she says that it is her youngest child, Kylie Jenner, who has really broken the mold and been an example for her older siblings.

According to People Magazine, Kris Jenner sat down for a talk about her children’s businesses and careers on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend. The self-proclaimed “momager” revealed that Kylie Jenner, who was recently named one of the youngest ever self-made billionaires thanks to her cosmetics company, is working hard at her craft.

“I think she’s self-made,” Kris stated about the debate on whether or not Kylie earned her billion-dollar empire on her own.

“I mean, listen, my girls, you can say that certain things have been handed to them, but it takes a lot of work to do what they’re doing. The money she’s made is her own,” Jenner stated, adding that her daughter used her own savings to start her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics.

“She put her own blood, sweat and tears into it. It was her idea. It was amazing what she did. She showed the rest of us how to do it,” Kris stated.

Earlier this year, when the debate about Kylie Jenner’s self-made status hit the internet, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spoke out about her money, revealing that she couldn’t say she did it by herself since she’s had the help of a huge platform.

However, she did confirm that that money she’s made is her own and that she did not inherit any cash from her famous family.

Meanwhile, Kylie Cosmetics continues to grow. In 2018, the company expanded by selling its products at Ulta and saw a nine percent revenue climb that earned around $360 million.

Forbes then revealed that the brand was worth about $900 million, which they said was a “conservative” estimate. Kylie owns 100 percent of the company.

Kylie Cosmetics first launched in 2015 with three lip kits, which fans were scrambling to get their hands on in order to achieve Jenner’s full and plump pout.

Kylie has become known for her signature, plump lips, but she revealed that she does get fillers injected to make them appear fuller.

Since its launch, Jenner’s company has expanded to sell different makeup items, including blush, eye shadow and liner, bronzer, concealer, and more.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following her on Instagram, or watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday nights.