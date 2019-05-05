Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Spark Rumors That They’re Back Together On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima have fans talking about the state of their relationship.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Younes Bendjima recently took to his Instagram story to share a photo of a sweet note written by Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son, Reign Disick.

Kourtney had also shared the note on social media, which lead some fans to believe that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her former boyfriend may be spending time with one another, and on the verge of getting back together.

While the thought of Kourtney and Younes getting back together may surprise some people, other fans know that Bendjima was actually invited to Kardashian’s big 40th birthday party last month, where he danced and had fun with Kourt and her closest friends and family members, including her baby daddy, Scott Disick.

Just a few days before the party, Younes had also left a flirty comment on one of Kourtney’s Instagram photos, sparking even more interest in the former couple’s current relationship status.

Not long after Kardashian’s party, Bendjima hit the red carpet and was asked about what he’s looking for in a woman. Younes revealed that the person he ends up with has to have the qualities of his mom, take care of herself, and must be brunette, possibly describing Kourtney.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Younes Bendjima is hoping to get back together with Kourtney Kardashian. The couple dated for nearly two years called it quits last fall, but Bendjima seemingly isn’t over the romance.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that he doesn’t like the way their relationship ended, and wants a second chance with the reality star.

“He regrets how things ended between them and feels that being invited to her party last night was a huge step towards reconciliation. In the brief time they spent together, he felt their chemistry and is hoping he gets to see more of her soon so he can show her how much he has grown, changed and matured since they were a couple. He would take her back in a second if she gave him a real chance,” the insider told the outlet, revealing that Bendjima believes that Kardashian looks sexier than ever since their breakup, and that he really misses being in a relationship with her.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.