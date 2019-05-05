Hilde Osland Shows Off Plenty Of Skin In New Snaps

Norwegian-Australian beauty Hilde Osland is no stranger to showing off her enviable assets on Instagram and whenever she posts her racy pics, they become an instant hit.

Sunday evening was no exception, as the model took to her page and treated her 1.1 million fans to a series of new photos that sent temperatures immediately soaring. In the snaps, Hilde is featured wearing a salmon-pink, blooming bikini that left very little to the imagination of the viewers because it allowed her to flash major sideboob.

And to titillate her fans thoroughly, Hilde struck multiple side poses to provide her admirers with a detailed view of her sexy body. The barely-there bikini not only allowed her to show off her perky breasts but it simultaneously enabled her to flaunt her pert derriere, taut stomach and well-toned thighs.

In terms of her aesthetics, Hilde opted for a pink shade of lipstick and lots of mascara and let her hair down to pull off a very sexy look. As for her accessories, she kept it simple by wearing some gold pendants, a delicate bracelet and small earrings.

The decision to show off skin did her nothing but favors as within less than an hour of going live, the snaps accrued more than 16,000 likes and 460-plus comments wherein fans and followers drooled over Hilde’s hot figure and praised her for her beauty and style.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured at Gold Coast beach and in the caption, Hilde informed her fans that she is had been desperately waiting to go to the beach.

She also posted two Instagram Stories. In the first story, she shared a throwback snap wherein she was featured wearing a pair of mint game lace lingerie while posing with her back towards the camera. While in the second story, she informed her fans that she is coming up with an exciting music project.

Those who don’t know, apart from being a model and a social media influencer, Hilde is also a singer. In fact, she had been a YouTube cover artist for a long time and became famous after she appeared in Norwegian talent hunt show — Idol Norway. Owing to her amazing voice, she made it into the top 40 contestants but couldn’t be selected as a finalist, per Height Line.

The article further detailed that the Hilde is also an actress who starred in As The Bell Rings, and added that the model is a dancer, with a specialty in tap dancing, ballet, and jazz.