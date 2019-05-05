Watch Toronto Raptors Vs. Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream: Game 4, NBA Eastern Semifinal, Start Time, Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers can take an almost insurmountable 3-1 lead over the Toronto Raptors in their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Philadelphia 76ers made a definitive statement when they returned home in their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series against the higher-seeded Toronto Raptors, blowing out Toronto by 21 points — despite a 33-point outburst by the Raptors’ three-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard, per Basketball Reference stats. After splitting the opening two games in Toronto to take back home court advantage, the Sixers can grab a nearly insurmountable 3-1 series lead with another win in Sunday’s Game 4, a contest that will live stream from Philly.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers fourth game of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series, use the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The second-seed vs. third-seed matchup gets underway at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 20,400-seat Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, May 5.

That start time is 2:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time, 12:30 p.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, tipoff time for the Raptors-Sixers semifinals series Game Three will be 8:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday.

Philly’s Joel Embiid saw only 28 minutes in Game 3, due to a nagging knee injury, but nonetheless exploded for 33 points, his personal playoff career high, and 10 rebounds — as well as five blocked shots — during his abbreviated stint, according to NBA.com. That made Embiid the first NBA player to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds while playing fewer than 30 minutes in a playoff game since Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Kevin McHale accomplished the feat 29 years earlier.

While Leonard has lived up to expectations for the Raptors, Toronto will need more from his teammates to pull even in the series on Philly’s home court — particularly from Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry, who scored on just two of 10 shots from the floor, missing all four three-point shots that he put up, according to CBS Sports.

Only 11 teams in NBA Playoffs history have ever recovered from a 3-1 deficit to win a seven-game series — though it happened twice in the 2016 playoffs, according to USA Today.

