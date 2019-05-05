Diana Ross Says She Felt Violated By A New Orleans TSA Agent

Superstar Diana Ross says that a TSA agent in the New Orleans airport went too far with a pat-down search, which left her feeling violated and disturbed.

TMZ reports that Ross, who was in town to perform at the Jazz and Heritage Festival over the weekend says that there was a clear difference in the way she was treated in town versus how she was overly handled at the airport. Ross tweeted that in her opinion, she was treated “like s**t” at the airport.”

The Motown megastar says she’s not blaming the airline she flew (Delta), but she is calling out the female TSA agent who went too far when patting her down as she went through security. Ross says she felt “violated” when the woman put her hands between the singer’s legs (front and back), and when she complained, the agent said she was just “doing her job.”

But Ross is crying foul, saying that she has traveled through security often and has never had this experience. Ross took to Twitter to explain how she was feeling.

“Its not what was done but how, I am feeling violated – I still feel her hands between my legs, front and back ( saying to me it her job,) WOW!!really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now.”

Diana Ross tweets that she felt 'violated' by TSA at New Orleans airport after Jazz Fest show: https://t.co/hsSZsm3vvn pic.twitter.com/83rphQ3pmn — New Orleans Advocate (@theadvocateno) May 5, 2019

Diana Ross stated that she is usually treated like royalty in New Orleans, but the manner in which she was handled at the airport left her in tears, says Nola.

The TSA has issued a statement saying that they are committed to treating all travelers with “respect and courtesy,” and they are aware of Ms. Ross’ complaints about how she was treated at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans airport.

They added that in an initial review of the CCTV, the agent seems to be following proper protocol, but the TSA will continue to review the matter, and they encourage the singer to contact them so that her concerns can be addressed directly.

While performing, Ross stated that she loves the city of New Orleans, and that she had an “incredible night” at Jazz Fest.

Nola says that despite her appearance at the airport, the singer gave everything to her performance with 9 costume changes at the Gentilly Stage during her New Orleans Jazz Fest debut. The 75-year-old songstress told the audience that if she was on stage dancing, they should be moving in the audience.