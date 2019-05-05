Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Play With Baby True In Adorable ‘KUWTK’ Preview

True Thompson is getting some major love in the latest sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. On Sunday, Khloe Kardashian shared a precious clip from the episode to her Instagram, which showed herself and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick playing with Khloe’s 1-year-old daughter. True looked as happy as ever to be spending time with her mother and uncle!

In the video, True sits on Khloe’s lap wearing a pink tutu outfit. The mother of one taps her mouth and makes a silly noise before saying, “True’s turn!” The little girl picks up on Khloe’s trick and makes the same noise, causing Disick to playfully gasp and say, “How do you do that?”

“Are you a baby?” Disick continues before poking True’s cheeks.

Later in the clip, True smiles and giggles adorably as Disick does a crazy dance.

The sweet post garnered over 600,000 views and counting. Fans took to the comments to compliment Khloe and True.

“Gosh I adore her!!” one user said. “You’re a fun mama Khloe!”

“She is seriously a pretty baby,” another wrote.

The comments were also flooded with Kardashian-Jenner fans who feel Disick and Khloe have great chemistry.

“Low key wish you and Scott had a baby together,” someone said, while another theorized that Disick and Khloe are “messing around together on the low.”

While Khloe and Disick are very close friends, they were never in a relationship together, according to Cheat Sheet. Back in 2009 when Kourtney was pregnant with her and Disick’s first child, Mason, the father of three was struggling with an alcohol addiction. Khloe, who is also very close to Kourtney, often defended her sister and confronted Disick about straightening up his act.

Disick and Khloe were not always on great terms, but they formed a close bond over the years. In 2015, the Good American founder even said she and Disick were the “best of friends.”

“I love his progression and growth,” she told Complex.

Disick honored Khloe as his “woman crush Wednesday” back in March on Instagram with a photo of the reality star wearing a sheer white fishnet outfit. The Flip It Like Disick host again raised a few fans’ eyebrows with the post, as many thought it was odd to call out his ex’s sister as his crush. However, others defended Disick by noting that he likely wanted to give his friend a confidence boost amid the fallout from her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Catch more cute moments with baby True on Sunday evening’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians at 9 p.m. on E!.