Constance Nunes Celebrates Cinco De Mayo In Scandalous G-String Bikini

Constance Nunes is serving some serious looks this Cinco de Mayo. The model took to her Instagram account to share some super sexy photos of herself wearing a barely-there bikini while celebrating the Mexican holiday.

In the photos, Constance Nunes is on a boat as she poses in front of a body of water wearing a scandalous bikini. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star sports a strapless, see-through black top that laces up over her ample cleavage, which spills out of the bathing suit.

Constance’s black bikini bottoms also leave little to the imagination as she shows off her bare backside in the skimpy g-string thong.

Nunes has her long, dark hair pulled back into a ponytail, and styled in loose waves. She has a pair of sunglasses perched on top of her head, and drinks a beer straight from the can, which is wrapped in a koozie to keep it ice cold.

The model dons a full face of makeup for the risque photos, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and thick lashes. She seemingly sports pink blush on her cheeks, and rocks nude lips for the outing as she enjoys some fun in the sun.

Constance Nunes doesn’t reveal where she is, or who she is with in the photo. However, she could be with her new husband.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the car mechanic married her longtime love back in February, and announced the marriage via social media.

In the post, Constance and her new husband both don black wedding attire, and snuggle up together in their first photos as man and wife. Nunes rocks a see-through, black lace wedding gown, and smiles happily for the camera.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram of you and you [sic] spouse on an exotic vacation in perfect lighting with a generic quote about some movie style love…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, him sacrificing his savings so i can build #babystang, wanting your partner to be happy regardless of your happiness,” Nunes wrote in the caption of the photo.

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes’ sexy snapshots by following her on Instagram.