‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Goes Braless In Eye-Popping Instagram Snap

It’s been nearly three years since The Sun asked who Anastasiya Kvitko is. Russia’s answer to Kim Kardashian now comes with 9.7 million Instagram followers and a fresh update.

On May 5, Kvitko posted a new picture. The snap showcases the model’s hourglass curves, but it also channels Hollywood’s latest trend – going braless. Sporty as AK’s black tank top may be, it doesn’t appear to be providing much support. With Kvitko shot in slight profile, however, the look is winning points for side boob flashing. Black-metallic leggings, monochrome sneakers, and simple jewelry complete today’s outfit.

Given that AK is sitting on outdoor steps and head-to-toe in sports gear, the picture could well be a pre-workout one. Then again, something about this girl’s provocative gaze points towards another agenda. If that’s the case, it would match the rest of her Instagram feed – the account seems largely geared towards a male audience, specifically, anyone with a penchant for ultra-busty models wearing ultra-skimpy clothing.

Comments to today’s post have been pouring in. Most appear to be from men. One, in particular, seems to consider himself as having close ties to AK. His comment read as follows:

“Gorgeous beautiful amazing pic of my amazing wife”

Elsewhere, AK was called a “beauty,” with one fan dubbing her “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Much like Kim, whose workout videos frequently wind up on her Instagram stories, Kvitko is a fitness fiend. The Sun quoted AK on her gym philosophies.

“When I was a child I was into athletics, and now I just try to stay fit and go to the gym four times a week.”

With a figure that is arguably curvier than the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s own, AK appears to make the most of her shape. Swimsuits come low-cut. Bikinis err on the minimal side. There is, however, a major disparity between AK’s clothing and the looks donned by the great Kim K. While the 38-year-old reality star opts for high-end Versace or Chanel labels, Anastasiya’s wardrobe comes more budget-friendly. A shout-out to Fashion Nova is commonplace from Kvitko – today is just another such occasion.

With a healthy Instagram following, though, AK is likely to get snapped up by more brands wishing to see their name promoted on her account. Fellow Instagram models working as brand ambassadors include Ana Cheri and Lindsey Pelas.

Anastasiya’s Instagram may not be followed by Kim, but individuals close to the family do keep tabs on AK. Rob Kardashian’s ex and baby mama, Blac Chyna, follows Anastasiya. Also keeping tabs on AK is Teen Mom OG star, Farrah Abraham.