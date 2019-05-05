Madonna Spreads Legs Open Wearing Shorts And Fishnet Tights While Poking Tongue Out In Carefree Instagram Snap

Madonna — also referred to as the Queen of Pop — loves an Instagram upload.

The 60-year-old pop star uploaded a few photos to her Instagram page today but the one that seems to be getting the most attention is the one where the “Express Yourself” hitmaker has her legs spread open and tongue poking out while wearing a pair of black shorts and fishnet tights. The image has been posted in black and white, and Madge looks super carefree and happy in the picture. In her caption, she states she’s celebrating the GLAAD Media Award she won for Advocate for Change. The award ceremony represents the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community and the issues that affect their lives. There is no denying that Madonna is a gay icon.

Within two hours of posting the photo, it has achieved over 130,000 likes. The comment section is full of her fans praising the superstar’s youthful energy and look.

In another upload from the same night, the “Material Girl” is wearing a black hat which has her latest song release written on it, “I Rise.” She is rocking an all-black outfit while insisting that “Madame X” is still a cha-cha instructor.

“Madame [X] Is still a cha-cha instructor! Werking it with her friends @rosie and @_mykki_…………. The proud owner of a Glaad award!” she captioned the Instagram video.

The lead single from Madonna’s upcoming studio album, Madame X, features Latin hitmaker Maluma. Titled “Medellin,” the song has been streamed over 9.5 million times on Spotify. Despite the huge amount of streaming numbers, radio stations have snubbed the track and haven’t played it, as recently revealed by The Inquisitr. Last week, the pair performed the track at the Billboard Music Awards and the video has been uploaded to Madonna’s official YouTube channel, where it has been watched over 6.8 million times.

The official music video has gathered in over 17 million views within one week. In one of the scenes, the “Justify My Love” songstress licks Maluma’s toe, as also reported by The Inquisitr.

Other collaborators on Madonna’s 14th album include Swae Lee, Quavo, and Anitta. Maluma will feature on two tracks. It is set to be released June 14 via Interscope Records.

Maluma announced that his third studio album, 11:11, will also include another song with Madonna, meaning 2019 will feature three songs where the pair teamed up together. The Inquisitr announced his full album track listing, the length of the songs, the album artwork, and its release date.

On Instagram, Madonna has over 13.6 million followers. While some say her reign is over, her stats prove otherwise.