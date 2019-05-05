‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Camryn Grimes Gives Practical Daytime Emmys Advice

Tonight is the biggest night in daytime television thanks to the Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California. The Young and the Restless star Camryn Grimes got started on her day, and she took a few moments to share some insider tips with her followers on how to prepare for the big evening of awards.

Grimes, a two-time Daytime Emmy Award winner, is a seasoned pro at attending the fabulous red carpet ceremony. On her Instagram story, the actress — who plays the role of Mariah Copeland — explained to fans how she loves to prepare for the show.

On the morning of the show, a not-at-all stressed Grimes greeted her followers, as she wore a casual look complete with cute glasses, a striped shirt, and a denim jacket. Last year’s winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series revealed some insider information on preparing for the big event. She said that most people would advise attendees to prepare everything in advance so that they could relax and enjoy a stress-free day.

However, that isn’t how Grimes likes to do things. She said that it’s best to leave crucial elements to the very last minute. Little details like shoes, a bag, accessories, and nail appointments are best left to the morning of. Her reasoning? The crippling anxiety from all the stress will burn any extra calories, which leaves the gown fitting beautifully by the time the red carpet begins.

Obviously, Grimes is joking with her tips, but she does seem like she has a busy day ahead of her before she walks the red carpet to attend the show. While she isn’t nominated again this year, she is still attending the star-studded event. Despite leaving things to the last minute, there’s no doubt that Grimes will look gorgeous in whatever gown she wears.

Earlier in the week, the actress teased her gown color choice on Twitter. She asked her followers to vote on what color they thought she would wear to tonight’s glamorous show. The poll options were green, blue, white, and pink, with green the overall favorite among her fans. 52 percent of those who voted thought the redhead will compliment her long locks with a green gown. Meanwhile, 28 percent predicted she’ll don blue tonight. Finally, pink and white tied with 10 percent each. It will be fun to find out what color she chose when she strolls the carpet tonight. Last year, she stunned in red.

Grimes’s Y&R co-stars Daniel Goddard (Cane), Shemar Moore (Malcolm), and Melissa Ordway (Abby) will serve as presenters for the show, which is hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood. Earlier today, The Inquisitr revealed how to tune into tonight’s show.