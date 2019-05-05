Kate Middleton Reportedly Has Baby Fever, But Prince William Is ‘Hesitant’

Kate Middleton is reportedly getting baby fever yet again. However, her husband, Prince William, allegedly isn’t sure about having more children.

According to Life & Style, Kate Middleton and Prince William already share three children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. However, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry await their little bundle of joy, Duchess Kate is said to be ready for a baby as well.

“Kate’s suffering from baby fever. She’s not getting any younger and doesn’t want to wait around,” an insider told the outlet.

“William is hesitant. He thinks it’s enough hard work looking after three kids who are five years and under, but I’m sure Kate will manage to change his mind — he’s a great dad and adores children,” the source added.

The insider went on to reveal that William and Kate’s lives and relationships with their siblings have encouraged their own baby boom, revealing that the duchess would love for her daughter to have a sister in addition to her two brothers.

“Kate and William are both close in age to their siblings and they want the same family dynamics for their own brood. Kate is particularly close to sister Pippa Middleton and would love for Charlotte to have a little sister to look after and play with,” the royal insider claims.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there have been a ton of rumors about a feud between William and Kate and Meghan and Harry. While it’s hard to weed out the rumors from the true statements for many fans, one palace insider says that there is at least one thing that everyone can agree on, Kate and Meghan are changing the game when it comes to the Royal Family.

People Magazine previously reported that princes William and Harry have both married very strong women, and that they are changing the dynamic of the Royal Family.

The insider claims that both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are down to earth, independent women, who were thrust from the real world into the royal world, and they want to have an impact, adding that some feathers need to be ruffled inside the family.

Meanwhile, the two women will likely have very different roles due to their husbands’ standings in the family. William will seemingly be King of England in the future, meaning Kate will have many duties as his queen, while Meghan seems more focused on her charity work now that she’s a member of the family.

It seems that only time will tell if yet another royal baby will be entering the world in the next year, or if Prince William and Kate Middleton are simply done adding to their family.