WWE’s Peyton Royce Flaunts Sandy Cheeks, Chiseled Booty In Tiny Thong Bikini

While Peyton Royce has certainly seen her stock rise in recent weeks — having captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship titles at WrestleMania 35 alongside partner Billie Kay — she has also seen an uptick in her social media following. Now boasting a fan base of 1.1 million individual Instagram users and counting, one half of The IIconics seems to be on a streak as of late, perhaps contributing to the mood of her most recent updates.

In a recent image shared to the popular photo and video sharing platform, Peyton can be seen from the rear as she walks away from the camera lens, strolling the surf at Daytona Beach, Florida. Wearing tiny thong bikini bottoms and a matching top, Peyton left very little to the imagination. Her derriere is covered with sand, but she seems completely unconcerned with this fact as she struts her stuff. Her pert posterior, shapely thighs, and slender legs are all in evidence in this sunset snapshot, one with a soft focus applied to the background for a deeper effect.

Peyton’s iconic dark locks are styled in long, loose fashion, her tresses being partially contained by a cute beanie she sports atop her head. The tag team championship belt is nowhere to be seen in this particular shot — likely having been left behind on a beach towel, or in a hotel room.

In the brief caption attached to the idyllic image, Peyton Royce gives a shout out to her photographer, as well as to various causes and assorted interests. Her fans didn’t seem to mind the poetic brevity, however, quickly lavishing nearly 100,000 likes and 850-plus comments on the beachside share.

“Wearing a beannie [sic] on a beach… Iconic!” one admirer gushed, making reference to Peyton’s tag team name.

“Why does your a** look like that while mine looks like [cheese wedge emoji],” fellow WWE talent Kayla Braxton remarked, perhaps fishing for compliments.

“That’s a natural peach right there. No heels or lulu lemons needed,” a third fan quipped.

While Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have mostly been making residual headlines surrounding their amazing triumph at this year’s WrestleMania, she also recently took to Twitter to engage in an impromptu question and answer session with her fans. According to eWrestling, Royce claimed that her favorite move to perform is the Spanish Fly, and that her favorite NXT match took place against Ruby Riott and Ember Moon.

She also revealed the origins of the IIconic pose in a cryptic bit bit of prose, letting her followers fill in the blanks.