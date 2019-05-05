Watch St. Louis Blues Vs. Dallas Stars Live Stream: Game 6 NHL West Playoffs Second Round, Start Time, Preview

The Dallas Stars can end the St.Louis Blues' hopes of winning their first-ever Stanley Cup with a win in Game Six of their NHL Western Conference playoff series.

The St. Louis Blues have qualified for the playoffs in all but nine of their 51 seasons in the National Hockey league, per Hockey Reference, but the franchise has never taken home the coveted Stanley Cup — and if they fail to defeat the Dallas Stars on Sunday, the Blues will not win the Cup in the 2018-2019 season either. St. Louis has seen a 2-1 series lead in the NHL Western Conference second-round series evaporate after dropping two straight to the Stars — who now stand on the verge of their first trip to a conference finals series since 2008, in the game that will live stream from Texas.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars NHL second-round Game Six — a do-or-die game for the Blues — see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Face-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central Daylight Time at the 18,500-seat American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, May 5. That start time will be noon Pacific, 3 p.m. Eastern.

In Denmark, the Czech Republic and other countries in central Europe, the puck will drop at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Sunday. In China, the Blues-Stars showdown starts at 3 a.m. on Monday morning, May 6, China Standard Time.

Dallas goalie Ben Bishop, possibly on his way to what would be his first Vezina Trophy — the award given annually to the NHL’s top goalkeeper — has been the key to the series for the Stars, saving 38 shots in his team’s Game Five win while allowing just one, and holding 2.13 goals-against average and a.936 save percentage throughout the 2019 playoffs so far, according to NHL.com.

For the Blues to stay alive in the series and force a Game Seven back in St. Louis, they must improve their power play, which has converted at only a 12.5 rate against Dallas, after scoring on 26.3 percent of their power plays in their first-round win over the Winnipeg Jets.

The Stars won their only Stanley Cup in 1999, per HR, going back to the club’s founding in 1967 as the Minnesota North Stars. The franchise relocated to Dallas and dropped the “North” in 1993.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

To watch the St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars NHL second-round Game Six live stream online from Dallas, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Blues vs. Stars showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

There is a way to watch the potentially series-ending NHL Playoff showdown live online for free without a cable login. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and during that weeklong period, fans can watch Sunday’s St. Louis vs. Dallas game live stream for free.

In Canada, the Blues-Stars Game Six will be streamed by Rogers SportsNet Now.

To watch the St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars matchup internationally, a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe may be found at NHL.com.