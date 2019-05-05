Canadian Bikini Model Khloe Terae Instagram Goes Braless Beneath Sheer Dress

Born in Toronto, Canada, and later moving to California to seek her fortune, it looks like fate has been very kind to bikini model Khloe Terae. The blond bombshell has managed to maintain a vibrant modeling career while traveling the world over, and has also accrued over 2.2 million followers on Instagram while doing so. In her most recent update shared to the popular social media platform, Khloe stunned her devotees in a sheer white dress which ultimately left very little to the imagination.

In this particular image, Khloe strikes a sizzling and sensual pose before an interesting backdrop — a white wall decorated with paintings of various tropical foliage.

The focus of the snapshot almost certainly lies on the model’s body, however, particularly as it appears that Khloe has opted to go braless beneath her somewhat sheer dress. Portions of the garment are more transparent than others, as both her slender arms and her toned thighs remain visible beneath the thin fabric. However, her most intimate assets appear to be mostly covered, in tune with Instagram’s nudity policy.

Khloe’s tawny tresses appear to be damp from the surf, slicked back behind her head. She raises her left arm to tousle her locks, revealing a golden bangle on her wrist as she does so. She accessorizes with a watch on her right wrist, shaped brows, and a pretty nude lip.

Giving a shout out to her hotel, Khloe made it clear that she was not looking forward to ending her stay any time soon. Judging by her most recent Instagram shares, it appears that the Canadian beauty is vacationing in Hong Kong, taking in many of the sights in the process. Her fans seemed to adore this most recent candid capture, lavishing over 11,000 likes and 150-plus comments in response to it in relatively short order.

“Come to Singaporeeee [sic] since you’re heading to Thailand. It’s nearby,” one fan urged, clearly keen to lay eyes on the object of his desire.

“You’re so adorable, attractive, delicious, charming and beautiful darling,” a second supporter on social media gushed, a litany of romantic emoji capping off their comment.

“Welcome to Hong Kong,” a third admirer simply remarked, adding a heart-eyed emoji and a flame emoji for emphasis.

It appears that Khloe Terae is a jet-setter who has her sights set on even broader horizons. Her army of fans seem to adore almost everything that she chooses to share with them, and can’t wait to see her next update.