Miley Cyrus Supports Theory That Britney Spears Was Forced Into Mental Health Treatment

Miley Cyrus is using her music to spread the #FreeBritney movement. The singer made a surprise appearance at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, where she performed her 2009 hit song “Party in the U.S.A.” Cyrus added a bit of a twist to the lyrics, though. She took a moment during her performance to voice support for Britney Spears in light of the conspiracy theory that the pop icon is being controlled by her family and management team.

In one of the early verses of “Party in the U.S.A.,” Cyrus repeats, “And a Britney song was on.” Video footage obtained by TMZ from the pop star’s performance shows her shouting, “free Britney” as the crowd delivered the famous line.

Cyrus’ message refers to the #FreeBritney movement on social media, which was started by Spears’ fans after the singer’s manager Larry Rudolph announced that she would be staying in a wellness center for 30 days to overcome some mental health struggles. Rumors quickly circulated that the “Toxic” singer was admitted to the treatment center against her will.

Alleged evidence that supporters of the movement have collected include a voicemail from an anonymous caller claiming to be a former member of Spears’s team, according to PopCulture. The caller reportedly confirmed that the rumors were true.

In addition, some social media users noticed that Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, was “liking” posts related to the #FreeBritney movement, which may have suggested that she knows the truth about her daughter’s situation.

Members of Spears’ management team as well as her sister Jamie Lynn Spears denied the rumors last month. The pop star herself also took to Instagram to shut down the negativity in a video message. She explained that her family has been under severe stress as her father Jamie Spears struggles to maintain his health and she “needed time to deal.”

“I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said,” she wrote in the caption, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Some fans were still not convinced and accused Spears’ team of forcing her to record the video. Later, when she shared a clip of her workout routine, fans claimed that the video was several months old.

Amid the negativity, Cyrus was one of several fellow celebrities to comment on Spears’ video with love and support. Others include J.Woww, Tess Holliday, Hayley Kiyoko, Lisa Rinna and more.

“We love u so much queen,” Cyrus wrote.