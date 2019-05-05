Democracy Alliance, A Group Of Liberal Super-Donors, Pledges $100 Million To Defeat Trump In Swing States

A group of liberal mega-donors known as the Democracy Alliance wants to defeat Donald Trump in 2020, and are willing to put $100 million on the line in order to do so.

As Politico reported, the nation’s most powerful liberal donor group is planning a multi-pronged strategy to train candidates, combat right-wing attacks online, and prepare for the redistricting that will take place in 2020. The group recently met in Austin, Texas, for a planning session that laid out the strategies in what the report noted is a major shift away from left-leaning institutions like the Center for American Progress and watchdog Media Matters into direct action to stop Trump’s re-election.

The donors noted that the most effective strategy will be building grassroots support.

“It’s not that we don’t need any more national organizations or that the national organizations are sufficiently resourced. Of course they need investments,” said Gara LaMarche, president of Democracy Alliance. “We have to be working at the state level and we have to be funding organizations in the grassroots.”

The efforts will focus on swing states critical to Trump’s re-election.

Donald Trump has already gotten a major head start in digital marketing, one of the major prongs of his 2020 re-election strategy. As Wired reported, Trump used an approach that focused on provocative content and winning over voters in rural areas, which meant lower advertising prices in general.

The approach allowed Trump to crowd out Clinton for the same swath of voters, while also winning over groups not normally targeted.

“During the run-up to the election, the Trump and Clinton campaigns bid ruthlessly for the same online real estate in front of the same swing-state voters,” the report noted. “But because Trump used provocative content to stoke social media buzz, and he was better able to drive likes, comments, and shares than Clinton, his bids received a boost from Facebook’s click model, effectively winning him more media for less money. In essence, Clinton was paying Manhattan prices for the square footage on your smartphone’s screen, while Trump was paying Detroit prices.”

Because of the more effective strategy, Trump’s ads dominated Facebook feeds in swing states, giving him another advantage.

Democracy Alliance is aiming to build strategies to take on what they called “the level of disruption” that took place in the previous election. The Russian campaign to interfere in the election focused largely on sowing division among liberal voting blocs and discouraging minorities from voting. Democracy Alliance plans a $12 million campaign to mobilize voters in Native American communities, saying they have no faith that Trump would take action to stop foreign entities from once again interfering in the election with the same tactics.