‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers: Shocking Leaks Reveal Major Deaths

Game of Thrones latest episode has leaked early once again. Some fans were shocked when they headed to social media on Sunday to see a major spoiler about this week’s episode.

According to Variety, Game of Thrones has leaked spoilers from upcoming episodes. Fans are now going wild online after seeing video footage confirming at least two huge deaths in the upcoming episodes.

The first episode of Season 8 was released four hours early by DirecTV, and episode 2 was released early by Amazon Prime in Germany, leading to photographs of the Battle of Winterfell being leaked hours before the episode had aired.

However, this week, video footage is being circulated online that shows shocking deaths and heartbreaking scenes that lay ahead for viewers, and with only three episode of the series left, some fans are extremely angry about the leaks.

Footage of yet to be aired episodes appeared on the website Openload this weekend, and although the videos were immediately taken down, the damage had been done.

The footage quickly began to spread around the internet like wildfire, with fans spoiling plotlines and character deaths for others who prefer to watch the episodes when they air on HBO at 9 p.m.

At least two clips have leaked on Twitter. The first one shares the heartbreaking death of a fan favorite character, while the other reveals a major game changer in the fight for the iron throne, as well as another big death.

Other leaks from Sunday night’s episode detail how Daenerys and the others will deal with those they lost in the battle against the Night King.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week’s episode of Game of Thrones saw the deaths of many characters. Dolorous Edd (Ben Compton) was one of the fallen soldiers who died as he saved Sam from white walkers.

Beric Dondarrion (Richard Gormer) was also killed by the undead as he gave his life to protect young Arya Stark. Alys Karstark, also lost her life.

Melisandre (Carice van Houten) ended her long life by taking off her magical necklace and perishing when the fight was over. Young Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) also died a hero’s death as she killed a white walker giant before being crushed to death.

Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) said a tearful goodbye to Dany after risking his life to protect her, and Theon Greyjoy died in the battle as he took on the Night King in hopes of saving Brank Stark.

It looks like the deaths aren’t over, and viewers should prepare themselves for more losses in the final three episodes.

Fans looking to find the shocking Game of Thrones spoilers and leaks can do so by doing a quick Twitter search.