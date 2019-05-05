Kim Kardashian Slammed Over North West’s Latest Outfit

Kim Kardashian is under fresh fire. Her Instagram pictures of True Thompson’s birthday party are doing a good job showcasing family love, but not everyone is giving the wardrobes the thumbs-up.

On May 5, the KKW Beauty founder posted five snaps to Instagram. They mostly show Kim herself, alongside her three children, North, Saint, and Chicago. Ironically, while Kanye West also features in the pictures, Khloe Kardashian’s own daughter, True does not. If anything suggests that kids grow up fast, however, it’s North’s outfit. At five years old, the eldest Kardashian child is wearing high heels. They also appear too big for her.

Instagram has been airing its thoughts. One user voiced their safety concerns via a comment.

“North needs to be told playing dress up is for home. Those heels out [sic] are not cute. How is she going to play? She can possibly fall and hurt her ankle too. All I see is her wanting to be grown at 6.”

While clearly manifesting concern for North West’s wellbeing, the above user has, however, gotten North’s age wrong. Kim’s first-born daughter will turn six in June. The user’s overall opinion was, however, agreed on by another comment.

“@meccalcote its [sic] not good for her feet either”

North’s heels are visible in the update’s second snap.

Kim has already fallen under fire this month for allowing North to don a grown-up-looking pair of shades, per The Mirror. Given North’s recent outfits, however, this child seems hell-bent on toting her mother’s footwear. Late last month, an Instagram update showed North in snakeskin boots. It came captioned with Kim appearing to have told North that her mother’s boots are off-limits.

The comments section for today’s picture suggests a divided audience. North was called “so cute!” by one fan. Another evoked envy: “North’s Tom Ford heels looool,” they wrote. The comment came with cry-face and heart emojis. Then again, criticism appears to be balancing out the praise. One fan didn’t “find it cute for [Kim] to constantly let her wear heels. Guess it’s make up [sic] next,” they wrote. This user may be a tad behind. North West’s made-up looks have long made headlines. In 2018, Allure reported the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star being “shamed” for allowing her daughter to wear bold lipstick.

High-brow as the Kardashian kids’ wardrobes may be, they will don appropriate clothing when required. The above picture posted to Kim’s account appeared to show the family’s girls ready for school. However, that too came slammed. As The Inquisitr reported, Penelope Disick’s $400 Gucci loafers did not go unnoticed.

Fans wishing to keep tabs on North West’s wardrobe will find themselves well catered-to by the weekly airing of Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.