How To Watch The 46th Daytime Emmy Awards

It is time for the biggest night in daytime television with the 46th Daytime Emmy Awards live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, CA starting at 8 p.m. EDT. Seasoned hosts Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood helm the show for the third consecutive time.

During the event, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) presents awards for the best in daytime TV programming in 2018. To the disappointment of many viewers, once again, the Daytime Emmys are only available via live stream and will not be broadcast on television. The last time the show aired live on TV was in 2015 on the POP network, according to Soaps In Depth. Since 2017, the show was streamed live online via several social media platforms and websites.

For fans who would like to watch the show on their TVs, the KNEKT TV Network app will have the stream. The app is available for Roku, Apple TV, Android, and iOS devices. Also, the official Emmy YouTube channel will have the event live. Another option is the website emmyonline.tv. Both the Facebook pages for the Emmys and Daytime Emmy Awards will stream the show as well as will the official Twitter pages for both. With so many options, most viewers will be able to watch the awards show.

Many fans of The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, and General Hospital will tune in to see which of their favorite daytime dramas take home the golden statues. Not only will the shows compete for the best daytime drama, but also the actors will win awards in several different categories.

Also, awards for digital soap operas, game shows, talk shows informative and entertainment, morning programs, hosts, and entertainment news will also be given to the best of the best for last year. Ahead of the show, the stars will walk the red carpet and give interviews to the many news outlets covering the events.

According to The Inquisitr, the Daytime Emmy nominations were announced on CBS’s The Talk. Days of Our Lives led the total number of nominations this year with 27 nominations. The other three soaps also received multiple nominations with all four remaining soaps vying for Best Drama.

According to Goldderby, Y&R led the Creative Arts Emmy Awards given on May 3 with wins for hairstyling, art direction, costume design, lighting direction, and sound mixing. However, the odds for winning Best Drama tonight still lay with Days of Our Lives.