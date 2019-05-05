‘Playboy’ Playmate Tiffany Toth Flaunts Full Cleavage, Curvy Derriere In Itty-Bitty Beach Bikini

While Tiffany Toth may have left her mark in the modeling work by having spent some time as a notable Playboy bunny, she’s also managed to do quite well for herself on social media. Currently boasting a sizable fan base of 1.3 million Instagram fans and counting, the blond bombshell seems to know exactly what moves to make to drive her admirers wild with desire.

In her most recent image shared to Instagram, Tiffany can be striking a seated pose, resting on her knees in the sand. Surrounded by the same beige sand — in soft focus — it seems as if the smiling stunner is enjoying a day at the beach. Her iconic tawny tresses are styled loosely, flowing about her freely in beach-babe waves. A skimpy teal two-piece bikini clings to every curve of the model’s body, teasing her full cleavage. A bit of underboob can also be seen escaping the confines of the bikini top.

The barely-there bikini bottoms do little conceal the wild curvature of Tiffany’s derriere, her booty being showcased in slight profile. The Playboy playmate accessorized with a pair of rounded sunglasses and little else. Her lips are parted in a slight smile and are painted a pretty pink shade.

In the very brief caption attached to the sunny snapshot, Tiffany Toth wishes her fans and followers a happy Cinco de Mayo, also asking her admirers how they plan to celebrate the occasion. Over 3,400 Instagram users left a like on the snap, and it didn’t take too long for her legions of devotees to respond to her question, either. Dozens of fans quickly left personal comments in the appropriate section.

“Beautiful shot Tiffany!! Does laundry and grocery shopping count as celebrating??” one fan asked, also offering up a compliment. This user added a trail of kissing emoji and smiling emoji to cap off their comment.

“Always so very lovely, enjoy your Sunday Tiffany,” a second supporter on social media remarked, sending well-wishes to the stunner.

“YOU’RE looking very beautiful,” a third admirer gushed, adding a trio of romantic emoji at the tail end of their message.

Recently, Tiffany Toth made headlines for a partnership she is striking up with some fellow models and Instagram influencers. As Haute Living detailed during an interview with Playboy alum Lindsey Pelas, Tiffany Toth is allegedly going all-in on a plant-based restaurant project. The restaurant will be located in Los Angeles and will be named Sugar Taco.

It looks like Tiffany has some major work ahead of her, so some time spent wowing her fans at the beach may be well-deserved.