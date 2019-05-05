George R.R. Martin Is Working On Three ‘Game Of Thrones’ Successor Shows

Game of Thrones is currently in its eighth and final season, and writer George R.R. Martin is already working on several successor shows with HBO, according to a report CNN. Martin previously announced there were five spinoffs in the works, but in a recent blog post, the writer explained that only three are currently being worked on. He went on to provide a bit more information about the status of each project.

“The one I am not supposed to call The Long Night will be shooting later this year, and two other shows remain in the script stage but are edging closer,” he said. “What are they about? I cannot say. But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of Fire & Blood and come up with your own theories.”

Fire & Blood is a Game of Thrones prequel set 300 years before the more popular storyline fans are currently enjoying on television. The book focuses on the ancestors of Queen Daenerys Targaryen, specifically Aegon the Conqueror, who created the Iron Throne. As the story goes on, there are tales of each generation of Targaryens who fought to hold that iconic seat, all the way up to the civil war that almost ripped their dynasty apart.

According to its official description, the book explores what really happened during the Dance of the Dragons, and it’s also the first volume of the two-part history of the Targaryens.

“Why was it so deadly to visit Valyria after the Doom? What were Maegor the Cruel’s worst crimes? What was it like in Westeros when dragons ruled the skies?” the book’s description reads on Amazon.

Martin is also working on another prequel, tentatively titled Age of Heroes, which is set over 5,000 years before the current Game of Thrones events, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Age of Heroes documents the arrival of the First Men to Westeros, which, at the time, was populated by the Children of the Forest. There was a period of war between the two groups until the sealing of the Pact, which finally brought about peace after thousands of years of fighting. During this period, there were several great heroes, including Bran the Builder and Lann the Clever, whose descendants founded House Stark and House Lannister respectively.

As fans of the current story know, House Stark and House Lannister are still two of the major houses being focused on in Game of Thrones. In the eighth season of the show, Cersei of House Lannister will wage war on the other houses, including House Stark and House Targaryen, in order to remain seated on the Iron Throne.

Game of Thrones airs on Sundays on HBO.