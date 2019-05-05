Swimsuit Model Hunter McGrady Rocks Tight Pink Dress While Celebrating Her Stretch Marks & Promoting Self-Love

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady is known for promoting body positivity through her work as a model, as she inspires girls and women all over the world to love their bodies just the way they are. She took to popular social media site Instagram this weekend to post a sweet snap of herself standing in front of a Bio-Oil Skincare Oil display to promote their stretch mark reducing oil.

In the photo, the 26-year-old model is dressed to the nines in a light-pink, skin-tight dress that bares her busty chest and ends above the knee in a ruffled skirt. The material of the dress bunches up around her chest while the three-quarter sleeves draw the eye with a cutout pattern laced with a string that ties at the bottom. She paired the dress with a small, black over-the-shoulder purse and sexy gold-patterned heels. McGrady completed the look with silver hoop earrings, bold black eyes, pink-lined lips, and her long, blonde wavy hair tossed over one shoulder.

In the caption, the model explained why she’s standing in front of a Bio-Oil Skincare Oil display, a company dedicated to creating vitamin-enriched oils that help reduce the appearance of stretch marks and scars. As the words written above the display behind her read, “Learn About Your Marks,” McGrady writes to her followers that it took her a long time to learn to love her stretch marks and that “learning how to take care of it is exciting and so liberating.”

She ends the caption with a shoutout to Bio-Oil Skincare Oil for helping her learn to love her flaws and opening “the doors to self-love.”

The swimsuit model’s 500,000 followers were nothing but supportive in the snap’s comment section. They called McGrady “stunning” and “inspiring” while asking her how they can purchase the skin oil products.

One follower wrote, “You are amazing Hunter! Thank you for all your amazing advice today. You are an incredible role model,” while another Instagram user commented, “you look like an angel.”

This year will be the third time McGrady graces the pages of the annual SI Swimsuit issue. The size-16 model talked to the New York Post about her experience modeling for the magazine as a plus-size model.

“The first year I posed for the magazine, I [thought], ‘This is breaking boundaries.’ The second year, I was like, ‘Holy cow, this is really breaking boundaries.’ And this year is next level.”

The 2019 edition debuts this coming Wednesday.