One Direction Will “Definitely” Reunite, Louis Tomlinson Confirms

It’s what fans have been waiting to hear for years, and it’s finally been confirmed — a One Direction reunion will definitely happen.

The band has been on an indefinite hiatus for four years now, but member Louis Tomlinson has confirmed in a new interview with ODE Entertainment that they boys will most certainly get back together at some point, as reported by Hollywood Life. While the 27-year-old didn’t specifically say when, he did express his desire to reunite with his pals to make more music together, as they have all been working on their solo projects since splitting up.

When asked about the group’s comeback, Louis said he genuinely believed it will happen, adding that he would “certainly have something to say about it if it didn’t.” The star, who holds songwriting credits on more than 35 of 1D’s songs, stated that he thought an eventual reunion was “inevitable.”

“But ‘when’ is the big question. And that’s something that none of us really know the answer to at the moment. I feel like, what’s most important is when we do get back together, we’re all on the same page and we all have done what we want to do individually,” Louis added, saying he believed it was vital that they all did their own thing and focused on their solo music before joining forces again.

The artist said he looked back fondly on his time with the band, which also consisted of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan, and that he had many “incredible moments” from those years as a group. He expressed his pride in the music they made together, especially their last two albums, as they evolved from five youngsters who were put together during X Factor to one of the biggest pop groups in the planet. When they announced they would be taking a break from 1D, fans were left devastated.

Since announcing their hiatus back in 2015, all the boys have gone on to release solo music. Zayn, who was the first to break it off with the band, has already released two albums that are heavily R&B-influenced, while Harry’s rock record was received with praise from critics. Niall also released a solo album in 2017, but Louis and Liam are still to put out a full studio album.

Louis has released a few solo tracks and has also been featured in major hits, such as “Back To You” featuring Bebe Rexha, and “Just Hold On” with DJ Steve Aoki. He recently said, “I’m here to make music I love and make my fans proud to say they’re a fan,” as reported by Hollywood Life.