‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of May 6: Victor’s Secret Stuns Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 6 bring Adam Newman back to the storyline, and Sharon is front and center for his return. Plus, Summer schemes to get Kyle back, Devon kisses Elena, and the jig is up for Mia. It’s a wild ride as May heats up in Genoa City.

Victor (Eric Braeden) shares stunning news, according to She Knows Soaps. Adam (Mark Grossman) is alive and in Vegas playing high stakes poker using the name Spider. He does not remember his life before the explosion. The news leaves Sharon (Sharon Case) shaken to her core. Victor asks her to help Adam recall his memories, and she’s hesitant given the fact that she’s started a new relationship with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Dragging up all the old memories could take a toll on her new life.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) heads to Las Vegas, and she’s not sure what to think about any of this. There’s always the chance that the person Victor thinks is Adam is a con artist, and she’s worried about what will happen to their family.

Later, Sharon opens up about her past to Rey. She lets her new boyfriend in on some of the crazy things she’s been through in her life — one of the craziest at Adam’s hands. Ultimately, Sharon experiences a blast from the past when she sees Adam and discusses their history with him, which leaves her shaken. Dragging up all the old memories will take its toll, it seems.

Summer (Hunter King) gets one over on Lola (Sasha Calle) when she makes plans for a business trip to New York with Kyle (Michael Mealor). Lola is busy in Genoa City with Society, which won’t leave much time for jetting off to accompany her boyfriend on work trips.

Nate (Sean Dominic) takes a chance. He feels sparks with Abby (Melissa Ordway), and he tries to get her to spend some time on her personal life amid her focus on Society. Later in the week, Abby learns a secret, and it could change everything.

Devon (Bryton James) gives Elena (Brytni Sarpy) mixed signals. He kisses Elena thinking that she’s Hilary (Mishael Morgan), and Elena can tell that something is off with the moment.

Traci (Beth Maitland) adopts a new persona. She’s writing a new novel based on Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) romance, and she takes steps to get more details for her story.

Jack (Peter Bergman) butts heads with Lauren (Tracey Bregman) at work. Jack’s primary concern is Jabot, while Lauren wants to ensure that Fenmore’s remains strong.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) stands up for Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). According to The Inquisitr, Mariah ends up interfering with Tessa’s music career, and she and Ana (Loren Lott) disagree on a makeover for Tessa. It could spell trouble for Tessa’s future.

Paul (Doug Davidson) confronts Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), and he arrests her for attempted murder. She attacked Lola thinking Lola was Abby, and Mia will no longer escape the consequences of her actions.

Finally, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) makes an admission, and it’s bound to be a shocker.