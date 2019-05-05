UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Spreads Her Legs, Teases Deep Cleavage In Tiny String Bikini

While Arianny Celeste is best known for her work with mixed martial arts promotion UFC, being a ring girl for the company, she’s also managed to cultivate a sizable fan base on social media along the way. Currently boasting an army of fans numbering 3.1 million on Instagram, the brunette bombshell recently shared a sun-kissed snapshot from a beachside resort in Los Cabos, Mexico — a snapshot which would set pulses pounding and hearts aflutter the world over.

In this particular image, Arianny can be seen soaking up some rays beneath a cloudless blue sky. Backgrounded by a few stark white canopies and luxurious pool recliners, it’s obvious that the UFC ring girl is spending her time at a high-class establishment. Modeling a lacy white string bikini which leaves very little to the imagination, Arianny flaunts her enviable figure for all to see. Her deep cleavage is pushed into a place of prominence by the bikini top’s plunging neckline, and her dusky decolletage is also emphasized. Spreading her legs, and tucking one foot under her knee, Arianny Celeste also highlights her toned thighs and long, slender legs.

Arianny accessorized her sunny look with a cute white hat bearing fringe accents, as well as a cold pina colada in a tall glass. Her signature chestnut tresses were partially contained by the sun hat. She goes relatively light on the makeup, sporting a nude lip and painted nails.

Taking a lyric from Rupert Holmes’ “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” as part of her caption, Arianny Celeste was clearly comfortable for letting her sun-drenched snapshot speak for itself. Her fans didn’t seem to mind her brevity, lavishing over 13,000 likes and 170-plus comments on the snapshot in relatively short order.

“Yassss [sic] mama! Cute bathing suit!!” one admirer gushed, capping off their comment with a heart-eyed emoji and a flame emoji. Arianny replied to this user, writing, “thanks BB [sic]!!!”

“As a matter of fact I do. And getting caught in the rain…” a second supporter on social media cleverly quipped, playing along with the musical reference in the caption.

“Gorg [sic]!!!!” WWE superstar Natalie Eva Marie remarked of Arianny and her idyllic surroundings.

While Arianny may have seen a rise to fame for her natural beauty and sex appeal, it can hardly be denied that her sense of humor and love of pop culture also had a hand in her meteoric success. Taking to Instagram yesterday, the octagon girl wore a stormtrooper mask to celebrate Star Wars Day.

Arianny Celeste’s admirers love absolutely everything that she posts, and are delighted to see that she’s enjoying herself on vacation — and sharing a slice of it as she does so.