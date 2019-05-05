Bella Hadid Flashes Lingerie In See-Through Top As Paparazzi Catches Her

Bella Hadid is in New York City, and it seems the paparazzi have followed suit.

On May 5, the supermodel was snapped heading to a fitting for the upcoming 2019 Met Gala. A photo shared by Splash News shows Bella on-trend in edgy print pants, although the camera has also caught this 22-year-old flashing her lingerie. Contrasting newspaper motifs in monochromes and reds, Bella’s top half is all-white. A loose white shirt is accessorizing a likewise white tank top, but the latter isn’t covering much up. Semi-sheer and showing hints of midriff, the casual upper is also showcasing a white bra.

As one of 2019’s highest-profile models, Bella is in New York City for the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art. Celebrities are set to flood the event on Monday.

As one half of the Hadid power squad, Bella rarely makes a headline without seeing her sister, Gigi, mentioned. In 2018, Harper’s Bazaar made the most of this sibling duo’s influence – the magazine saw one sister interview the other. Gigi asked Bella what about her would surprise fans the most. Bella’s reply centered around her facial expressions.

“People always say I have the same facial expressions. But what they don’t realize is that for a long time I looked that way because photographers on set would direct me to look “bored” or “very nonchalant.” But it isn’t necessarily the way I really am.”

With her height, trademark curves, and offbeat look, Bella appears to be the fresh face that the modeling industry needed. Sharp features and striking eyes give this girl an unconventional beauty. Where her male fanbase stems from isn’t rocket science, however.

Bella currently boasts over 24 million Instagram followers. Her status as a celebrity A-lister comes boosted by her equally famous sibling, but it has likewise received a healthy kick from dating The Weeknd. The rapper and supermodel are regularly spotted out on the town or on social media.

Having graced the cover of Vogue and countless other magazines, Bella’s modeling portfolio includes some of the world’s biggest brands. She is currently the face of Dior, and her runway appearances have showcased designs from Versace, Chanel, and Moschino. In 2015, Bella fronted Victoria’s Secret’s Holiday campaign.

As an established “it” girl, the younger Hadid sister appears as popular with other celebrities as she is with the general public. Her Instagram profile is followed by a plethora of fellow models, including Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie, Olivia Culpo, and Sommer Ray. Other famous faces following Hadid include Bella Thorne, Ariana Grande, and Kourtney Kardashian.