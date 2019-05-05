Tom Aspaul Releases Self-Care And Self-Belief Anthem, ‘Back 2 Earth’

Every day (Fridays, in particular), the world is blessed with new music from a whole range of artists and bands. On May 3, singer-songwriter Tom Aspaul released his new single “Back 2 Earth.”

The Wolverhampton, U.K.-born singer took to his Instagram account, revealing that we almost never got to hear this track.

“I’m SO happy with all your kind words about [Back 2 Earth], the response has been fantastic. I’ve had a ~rocky few months and wasn’t sure I was cut out to carry on, but I’ve got back into my stride and I’m totally focused on bringing you more! It’s very poetic that a song about self-care and self-belief would be the one to lift me out of this rut innit?” the “Going Down” musician captioned his upload.

He went on to explain that he is now an independent artist after being signed to two labels previously.

Some Kind Of Awesome named the single their “Song Of The Day,” mentioning that they would hate to imagine a world without Aspaul’s music.

The futuristic and uplifting pop track appears to have been promoted with a dark theme. In anticipation for the release of the song, Tom uploaded a teaser video to his Twitter account which had the text “coming this new moon” written at the end of it. It seems witches and witchcraft have influenced the track, as he has referenced them a few times on Twitter leading up to the release.

Aside from writing his own singles, Tom has also written for a lot of other established names. In 2013, he released his debut single, “Indiana” which was covered and re-named by the Australian princess of pop herself, Kylie Minogue. In 2014, Minogue released the track under “Feels So Good” and put it on her 12th studio album, Kiss Me Once, which peaked at No. 2 in the U.K and topped the charts in her home country, Australia.

His portfolio boasts other writing credits for likes of AlunaGeorge, Little Boots, Snakehips, Celeste, and X Factor winner Matt Terry.

In 2015, Tom released his debut self-released mixtape titled Revelation. Three years later, he dropped his second self-released mixtape, Lamentations, which can be heard in full via his official YouTube account. His debut EP, LEFT was released in November 2016.

In addition to releasing music as a solo artist, he has also released some big collaborations. In 2016, he provided the vocals to Aeble’s “Better By Your Side,” which has been streamed over 4.7 million times on Spotify alone. A year later, he appeared on Joe Hertz’s EP, Night / Daze, where he was featured on the track “Why Won’t You Call.”