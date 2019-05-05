Alex Trebek Delivers Touching Speech About ‘Survivorship’ At Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer

Since Alex Trebek announced his battle against stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March, he has made it clear that he is doing everything he can to fight. On Saturday, the 78-year-old Jeopardy! host joined PurpleStride Los Angeles, thewalk to end pancreatic cancer, where he spoke to fellow survivors about their accomplishments thus far.

“As you all know, survivorship is measured starting from the date you are diagnosed with cancer,” Trebek told the crowd at the Los Angeles Zoo on May 4, according to Entertainment Tonight. “And on that scale, my gosh, I am a 62-day survivor.”

The longtime game show host gave a quick shout-out to James Holzhauer, the 35-year-old Nevada man who recently passed the $1 million Jeopardy! winnings mark. Trebek told the walk’s participants that, like Holzhauer, they have “exceeded expectations” in fundraising.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the survivors who will help get the message across that there is hope and if we keep working at it, we will beat cancer,” he continued, adding that he hopes to one day “match the accomplishments” of fellow survivors.

The PurpleStride Los Angeles walk, hosted by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) Los Angeles Affiliate and presented by the Kathryn Naficy Pancreatic Foundation, raised nearly $652,000, according to PanCAN’s website. Trebek’s team (Team Alex) alone, which comprised of nearly 200 members, raised $60,000.

Trebek’s inspiring words at the walk came just days after the television personality opened up about the emotional turmoil he has experienced in the last month as his health struggles continue.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Trebek sat down for an interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday, where he revealed that he is doing well physically, but his chemotherapy treatments have caused him to go through bouts of “deep, deep sadness.”

“There’s nothing wrong in saying I’m really depressed today and I have no idea why,” he said.

He later said that he is determined to help find a cure by continuing to educate and inform the public.

News of Trebek’s diagnosis broke almost exactly two months ago, on March 6. The game show legend released a video message on Jeopardy!‘s official YouTube channel, explaining that he wanted fans to hear it from him first. Trebek revealed that was one of 50,000 people diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer each year.

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging,” he said at the time, according to USA Today. “But I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working.”