Kylie Jenner Just Tattooed Travis Scott, And The Video Shows A Lot

Kylie Jenner has found a new way to tighten her grip on her man. Yes, Travis Scott now comes freshly inked (and not just by anybody).

On May 4, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tested out her skills as a tattoo artist, per E Online. While the video of Travis getting tattooed was shared to Instagram by professional tattoo artist, Jonathan Valena, Kylie appeared to be the one doing the inking. Both the Kylie Cosmetics CEO and her Astroworld boyfriend are seen in the footage. Shot close up, it shows Travis smiling and looking down at his arm as Kylie holds a buzzing needle – she then puts it to his skin as she leaves her mark. The setting feels pretty grungey from background music and dim lighting, but Kylie can clearly be seen smiling. She is also heard laughing.

A “T.S.” in the caption hints at what may be the resulting artwork. Velana’s caption also included Kylie’s initials, possibly suggesting a reciprocal tattoo scenario. Fan comments seem to be giving the whole affair the thumbs-up. One user did, however, question Ms. Jenner’s rates, as per their comment.

“Don’t even wanna know how much she charges! Lol”

E Online further reports that yesterday saw Kylie and Travis get “matching tattoos.” Their design is stated to be a “secret.”

High-profile displays of affection from this couple have made major headlines of late. As Scott turned 28 last week, Kylie threw him a giant birthday bash. It was her “let’s f*ck around and have another baby” Instagram caption that really got fans talking, however. The couple’s daughter, Stormi Webster may only be a year old, but her parents seem set on adding another addition to the family.

With a creative mind and a knack for capitalizing on current trends, Kylie has likewise made headlines for her Avengers: Endgame cosplay. Fans might have been donning their own MCU getups in anticipation of the movie’s April 25 release date, but it seems that Kylie and Travis won the costume race. Their joint Instagram picture featuring Stormi currently sits at 13 million likes.

Fans are currently awaiting Kylie’s 2019 Met Gala appearance – likely with Scott by her side. 2018 marked this couple’s Met Gala debut. Given yesterday’s video, the annual New York City event may just see some new ink being flaunted.

Matching tattoos are nothing new in Hollywood. Twinning ink has been seen on Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. Likewise, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, plus newlyweds, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.