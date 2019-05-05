‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Tyler Baltierra Gushes Over Daughter As Catelynn Lowell Enjoys Time With ‘OG’ Girls

While Catelynn Lowell is having a girl’s weekend with the other cast members of Teen Mom OG, Tyler Baltierra is hanging out at home with his daughters. Saturday night, he shared a new photo of his youngest daughter, Vaeda, and gushed over her in the Instagram post.

“I am so in love with this little precious baby! I don’t know what I did in this life to deserve the blessing of being her father…but I promise to cherish & protect her forever!”

In the photo, the 2-month-old looks peaceful as she stares away from the camera.

Catelynn Lowell gave birth to the couple’s daughter back in February. In the months leading up to Vaeda’s birth, the Teen Mom OG star shared plenty of pregnancy updates with her fans on social media. However, the couple didn’t share the news of the pregnancy on social media right away, but instead opted to open to US Weekly in September 2018.

In the first photos, Catelynn glowed in a red dress that showed off her baby bump. With the dress, she wore a rainbow flower to symbolize that the reality show star was pregnant with the couple’s rainbow baby.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited. It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.”

She revealed that she and Tyler hadn’t planned on getting pregnant right away and that they were using protection. However, at the time Catelynn said that the baby “just wanted to be here.”

Vaeda joins older sister Novalee. Nova was born on New Years Day 2015 and a few months later, Catelynn and Tyler tied the knot after years of dating.

The couple has been sharing their story for nearly a decade, first on 16 and Pregnant, where they made the decision to place their daughter for adoption. They have since been sharing their journey on the MTV show Teen Mom OG.

Although new episodes of the show aren’t currently airing, the show will reportedly be back for another season. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Catelynn is currently enjoying a girls weekend with the other cast members of Teen Mom OG including Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd. It is unclear if the girls’ vacation is being filmed for the show, but Catelynn has been sharing plenty of updates about the adventure on social media.

Fans can catch up with Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV while waiting for new episodes of Teen Mom OG.