Chris Brown Thanks Justin Bieber For Praising Him In Controversial Post, Other Celebs Jump On Board

Justin Bieber might have shared a controversial post regarding his friend Chris Brown, but apparently, he’s not the only celebrity who feels that way about the disgraced singer. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Justin came under fire for a new Instagram post where he said Chris Brown was the combination of Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur. Justin then went on to say people were going to miss the “Kiss Kiss” singer when he wasn’t around anymore, and suggesting his domestic violence incident with Rihanna was a “mistake.” The post from Justin was to give Chris credit for his talent, while also telling people to reevaluate their feelings for him.

The new post caused outrage on Instagram, as the comment section began to fill with disgust for Justin’s proclamation. Many slammed Justin for calling what Chris did to Rihanna a “mistake,” and the post got the “Sorry” singer trending for all the wrong reasons. The “Legendary Equation” post by Justin caught Chris’ attention, who responded with love in the comment section.

“I LOVE YOU MAN! THANK YOU FOR BELIEVING IN ME. YOUR STAR SHINES SO BRIGHT AND YOUR HEART IS UNMATCHED! YOU ARE A KING BUT MORE IMPORTANTLY YOU WERE PUT HERE TO INSPIRE AND CREATE ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES BRO! IM WITH YA TILL THE WHEELS FALL OFF AND WHEN THEY DO… WE GONE GET SOME NEW WHEELS,” Chris wrote.

Chris’ comment racked up over 50,000 likes from fans, with Justin’s post pushing 2 million likes in less than a day.

Other celebrities jumped on board, with Sean Kingston, Nick Cannon, Marlon Wayans, Marshmello, Nyjah, Rodney Lavoie Jr., and J Balvin commenting on Justin’s post to show support for Chris Brown.

“Celebrate the legends while they still breathing. Let’s get back to love,” Wayans commented.

“Big facts lil bro CB legendary,” Kingston added.

Cannon noted that he also shared a similar post about Brown in the past, and called the singer his “lil bro.” Lavoie, of Survivor fame, wrote a lengthy comment about people suffering from depression and encouraged others to have a “deep heart” for those going through something, suggesting that Brown was going through a hopeless time in his life during the incident with Rihanna.

Despite support from celebrities, Instagram users weren’t having it. Many began to respond to the celebrities comments themselves, calling them out for supporting someone like Chris, who was convicted of domestic assault. In 2009, Brown was ordered to serve five years of probation and perform 1,400 hours of labor-oriented service.