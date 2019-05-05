‘Drag Race’ Season 11 Spoilers: Top 4 Queens Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is nearing its end with only two eliminations left before the final four are revealed. The current queens still in the running for the crown are Brooke Lynn Hytes, Nina West, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, A’keira C. Davenport, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Yvie Oddly. Last Thursday’s episode saw the shocking elimination of Shuga Cain, a sashay Drag Race fans were not happy with.

Spoilers for Season 11 have been around since before the show began airing, but many of them were proven incorrect after Plastique Tiara was eliminated two weeks ago. It was long rumored that Plastique made it into the final four, a feat which she never ended up achieving. A Drag Race fan account on YouTube is reporting new spoilers for the upcoming episodes, while also revealing the top four queens.

The account has posted correct spoilers each week, meaning their reveal of the top five has more merit than any other spoilers floating around the internet. According to the new video, Nina West will be sent home in Episode 11 which is sure to be a shocking elimination to fans. Nina reportedly has to lip-sync against fellow bottom two queen, Silky, who ends up taking the win.

Nina has been the star performer in many acting challenges but hasn’t always been able to bring it on the runway. She was definitely a fan favorite, and the reaction Twitter gives her sashay should be quite interesting.

After Nina receives the boot, the next week will contain a challenge where the remaining five queens have to write lyrics and perform a new RuPaul song called “Queens Everywhere.” Brooke Lynn and Vanjie are reportedly placed in the bottom two, requiring them to lip-sync for their lives. This will be quite the battle since the two have a romance going on, and some are suggesting this lip-sync starts the end of their relationship.

Brooke Lynn wins the battle, which comes as no surprise since Ru called her a “lip-sync” assassin three episodes ago where she competed against Yvie.

This leaves Brooke Lynn, Yvie, A’Keria, and Silky in the top four vying for the crown. Brooke Lynn has been a fan favorite, while Silky has been a judge favorite throughout the season. Much of the Drag Race fandom discussion on Twitter is over Silky’s antics, feeling she does not deserve to have made it this far in the competition and many have suggested she makes it to the end solely for drama.

To see how it all plays out, catch RuPaul’s Drag Race every Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST. Untucked follows at 10:30 p.m.