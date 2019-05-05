Viral Video Shows Harvard Professor Elizabeth Warren Clashing With Joe Biden Over His Corporate Ties In 2005

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden are officially competitors after the vice president officially announced his entry into the 2020 presidential race, but the two have actually been clashing for nearly two decades.

A viral video this week showed Warren, then a Harvard University professor and advocate of working Americans against economic inequality, clashing with Biden during a Senate hearing in 2005 over the corporate sector taking advantage of American families. The clip had been scooped up by CNN and is getting interest across social media as the race for the Democratic nomination in 2020 heats up.

At the time of the 2005 clip, Warren had positioned herself as one of the top economic advocates for the working class, one of the few warning of the looming economic crisis when the housing market collapsed a few years later. She frequently took aim at Biden for his close connections to corporate interests, and revived the rivalry this week when asked about whether Biden was “too cozy” with Wall Street.

“At a time when the biggest financial institutions in this country were trying to put the squeeze on millions of hardworking families who are in bankruptcy because of medical problems, job losses, divorce and death in the family, there was nobody to stand up for them,” Warren told supporters in Iowa the day Biden officially declared for the race.

Warren vs Biden is going to be lit. pic.twitter.com/CNx0qOpOzJ — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) May 4, 2019

Warren emphasized that she was on the side of the people, not corporations.

“I got in that fight because they just didn’t have anyone, and Joe Biden was on the side of the credit card companies,” she said.

So far, Elizabeth Warren does not appear to be too much of a threat to Joe Biden. Early polls show that the former vice president has a wide early lead in the racy for the Democratic Party’s nomination. A poll this week from Harvard/Harris showed that Biden surged into the lead among voters, surpassing Bernie Sanders to top the field.

In 2005, @JoeBiden championed a bill that slashed bankruptcy protections, made it harder for the poor to declare bankruptcy, and made it impossible to discharge private student loans in bankruptcy. Who fought like hell against it? Elizabeth Warren. https://t.co/RHTjMehJNr — Jordan Meehan ????️‍???? (@JordanMeehan) April 26, 2019

Another poll from Quinnipiac showed that Warren had moved into second place behind Biden, but still trailed the vice president by 26 points, losing 38 percent to 12 percent. Bernie Sanders had fallen to third place in the poll, one point behind Warren.

There is still plenty of campaigning to do before voters take to the polls in the first primaries early next year, but it seems clear that Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden will continue to clash, as they have for the last 15 years.