James Kennedy Trolls Lala Kent’s Lavish Parisian Outfit In Shady New Post

Shots fired, yet again.

It’s no surprise that Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Lala Kent aren’t exactly friends anymore after being the lone wolves several seasons ago. Lala was able to connect with the cast and move past their issues while James has been an outsider who continues to take digs at the cast, most notably the women. He’s taken quite the dig at his former bestie on Instagram Sunday morning, by posting a photo that completely shades an outfit Lala wore yesterday in Paris.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lala wore a nude high/low dress to the Moulin Rouge yesterday where she attended the venue with Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, and Brittany Cartwright. Lala’s outfit was described as “extra” by Stassi but was perfectly in line with the night’s festivities. The nude dress had super large ruffles and featured a sort of tutu around the Row actresses waist. Lala wore thigh high nude tights with the outfit and off-white pumps.

A Bravo fan account on Instagram created a side-by-side photo of Lala in her Parisian attire next to James’ girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, who was also wearing an extravagant ruffled outfit. Raquel’s photo appeared to be from a modeling session, whereas Lala’s was just a social media screenshot. James found the Instagram post, screenshotted it, and shared it on his own timeline.

The side-by-side photo of the ladies featured a popular meme phrase above it, reading “when you order it online vs when it arrives.” The phrase is meant to explain when something looks fantastic and appealing online, but when it shows up in the mail it’s not at all what you expected, and somewhat a mess. Needless to say, James was suggesting that Lala was a rip-off version of his girlfriend which isn’t going to sit well with the SUR hostess.

James also joked in the caption that “fofty said leave it,” referring to 50 Cent who is fresh off a feud with Lala and her fiancé Randall Emmett. It’s unknown if James has had any exchanges with the rapper, but his caption suggests he might have. The DJ also hashtagged “#fofmate,” in the caption which could mean the two have formed some sort of bizarre friendship over their fights with Lala and Randall. It’s definitely the friendship no one saw coming, and Vanderpump Rules viewers will have to wait for a response from 50 to confirm it.

The three-part reunion of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 starts tomorrow night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.