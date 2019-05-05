Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Spotted Buying Furniture At IKEA After Moving Out Of Her Parents’ Mansion

The YouTube star went shopping for home goods amid reports that she has moved out of her parents' Bel Air home.

Olivia Jade is setting up a new home away from her famous parents’ multi-million dollar mansion. The 19-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli was spotted shopping for furniture at Swedish home store IKEA after moving out of her parents’ Bel Air mansion earlier this week, E! News reports.

Olivia Jade was seen at the Burbank location of the home goods chain with a male friend, which E! identified as her boyfriend, singer Jackson Guthy. The YouTube star dressed down in sweatpants, a grey hoodie, a pink baseball cap, and dark sunglasses, but she stood out to photographers.

According to TMZ, Olivia Jade was seen pushing a cart with a large boxed item, which appeared to be a furniture piece that will need to be put together. The celebrity gossip site said the mystery man shopping with her was not her boyfriend, which contradicts E’s report.

Olivia’s Jade’s IKEA shopping trip comes on the heels of the news that she has moved out of her family’s Bel Air mansion, as her parents face serious charges in the nationwide college admissions scandal. The Giannullis are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia, into the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits.

While Olivia Jade’s trek for bargains at IKEA would have made for a great post on YouTube, don’t count on seeing her haul. Olivia, who has nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers, has not posted to her channel or any of her social media pages since the scandal broke nearly two months ago. Olivia Jade’s last post to her YouTube channel was a clothing haul try-on in early March.

As for why she’s moving out of her parents’ posh digs, a source said that the young influencer, who once had lucrative partnership deals with Sephora and TRESemmé, believes that distancing herself from her parents’ legal drama is the “best” decision she could make for her brand, as well as herself. The source said Olivia Jade doesn’t feel that it’s “healthy” to live with her designer dad and her TV star mom.

Earlier this week, Olivia Jade removed clothing and personal items from her family’s home as a moving truck was spotted outside the property, a source told E! News. Another insider told People that the situation with her parents is too stressful for Olivia and that she needs some space from it all.

“There is paparazzi at the family house every day,” the insider told People. “She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home.”

Olivia Jade has been staying with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy in the weeks since her parents were arrested in the college admissions scam.