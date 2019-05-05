New Madeleine McCann Suspect Unveiled As ‘German Pedophile And Child Killer’

Police revealed a new suspect was added to the Madeleine McCann case, who vanished from Portimao in southern Portugal during a family vacation 12 years ago.

According to The Daily Mail, detectives in the country are looking to quiz a “German child sex fiend killer” after they got a tip from the U.K.’s Scotland Yard. Martin Ney is a convicted triple murderer who is considered to be a “person of interest” by officers, and is reportedly set to talk to police behind bars regarding the Maddie case. The 48-year-old was sentenced to life in jail back in 2012 for abducting and killing three children, and reportedly abusing many more.

He is one of two people that police officers are looking into because he was known for allegedly haunting the Algarve region of Portugal, where Maddie went missing, and also traveled around the country in the 1990s. Ney revealed in online chatroom exchanges that he used to dress in camouflage and jump out of bushed “in children’s playgrounds if a beautiful boy goes past.”

As per The Sun, he was sent to prison for killing 13-year-old Stefan Jahr in 1992, eight-year-old Dennis Rostel in 1995, and nine-year-old Dennis Klein in 2001. And last year, it was reported that he confessed to one of his cellmates to killing a fourth child, 10-year-old French school boy Jonathan Coulom. Coulom was abducted from a vacation camp in Saint-Brevin-les-Pins in 2004 and later found to have been murdered. Despite his confession, this did not result in a fourth charge for Ney.

The German pedophile was also interrogated over the disappearance of a German boy in Aljezur, Portugal, in 1996, but was never charged. He was eventually jailed in 2012 after a large police operation. The McCanns’ spokesperson Clarence Mitchell said that Ney “fits the profile, he is a known predatory pedophile and he’s a foreigner.”

“It is quite possible and plausible police are looking at him again but it could be someone else. There is a degree of credibility it is Ney but we cannot speculate. Ney has been previously interviewed by detectives over Madeleine’s abduction, and denied it. He is in a German jail now,” Mitchell said.

He added that the Portuguese police’s new efforts to close in on Maddie’s abductor were prompted by a tip off from Scotland Yard, who have “been doing a fair amount of work on this new person of interest and they then ask Portuguese officers to nail it down.”

The missing toddler’s parents are reportedly still to be informed of fresh leads.