Watch Arsenal FC Vs. Brighton & Hove Albion FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Premier League Live Online

Arsenal FC can keep their Champions League qualification quest alive if they can defeat 16th-place Brighton & Hove Albion FC on Sunday.

First-year Arsenal FC Manger Unai Emery has experienced an uneven season after coming over from Paris Saint-Germain to take over from the iconic Arsene Wenger, who had helmed the Gunners since 1996. But Emery now has a chance to end the season on a notably high note by guiding Arsenal back into the UEFA Champions League after two years away — following 19 straight years of qualification under Wenger. But to have a chance, Arsenal will need to reverse a streak of three consecutive league defeats, per Soccerway, when they host the relegation-battling Brighton & Hove Albion FC in their final home match of the 2018-2019 season, a game that will live stream from North London.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Arsenal FC vs. Brighton & Hove Albion FC English Premier League Round 37 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. British Summer Time at the 60,000-seat Emirates Stadium in Holloway, London, England, on Sunday, May 5.

In Italy and central Europe, kickoff will take place at 5:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. And in the United States, fans can catch a live stream of the crucial game at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Gunners-Seagulls showdown starts at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, India Standard Time.

Securing the three points for Brighton would guarantee safety and guarantee the Seagulls a third year in England’s top flight after a 34-year run in the lower divisions. But Manager Chris Hughton says that his team is focusing only on the game in front of them, according to the BBC.

“In any tough period, the next game is the best and first chance to change things,” Hughton said on Saturday. “For us it’s about the whole of the game. It’s about trying to get a result.”

With their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur enduring a shock, 1-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, a win for Arsenal puts them just a point behind Spurs with one game remaining, per Sky Sports, setting up do-or-die Champions League qualification matches for both teams on the final weekend of the season.

Unai Emery could close out his first year as Arsenal manager with a Champions League berth. Shaun Botterill / Getty Images



