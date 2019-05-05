Watch Huddersfield Town AFC Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Premier League Live Online

Manchester United must win to see their Champions League hopes alive, but they face a Huddersfield Town AFC side determined to go out of the Premier League with a home win.

Manchester United appear likely to miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification for only the second time since 1993 — but the second time in four years — as the 20-time English top flight champions now sit in sixth place, three points out of the fourth and final qualifying slot, per Sky Sports, with only two games remaining in the 2018-2019 Premier League season. But United will play the first of those two final games against the last-place team on the table in Huddersfield Town AFC, who were condemned to relegation several weeks ago. But in their final home game in the top flight, Huddersfield will be desperate to leave on a winning note, and that could imperil Manchester United’s top-four hopes in the game that will live stream on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Huddersfield Town AFC vs. Manchester United English Premier League clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. British Summer Time at the brand new, 24,000-seat Kirklees Stadium, in Huddersfield in West Yorkshire, England, on Sunday, May 5.

In Italy and central Europe, kickoff will take place at 3 p.m. Central European Summer Time. And in the United States, fans can catch a live stream of the penultimate Premier League game at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Terriers-Red Devils showdown starts at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, India Standard Time.

While Huddersfield have faced Manchester United 13 times in top flight competition, the Terriers’ first and only win came last season — Huddersfield’s first in the Premier League since 1972 — at Old Trafford, according to the BBC.

For Manchester United, the game is a must-win this time around. Even a draw means that Chelsea must lose at least one of their final two games to give Manchester United a chance at the top four. But given that Huddersfield have lost 14 times at home and managed only three victories all season, per Soccerway, United looks like they will remain alive heading into the season’s final week.

Paul Pogba (r) and Romelu Lukaku (l) are both doubtful to play for Manchester United on Sunday. Michael Regan / Getty Images

To watch the Huddersfield Town AFC vs. Manchester United English Premier League match live stream online from Kirklees Stadium, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Huddersfield vs. Man U showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Premier League showdown live online for free without a cable login. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and during that weeklong period, fans can watch Tuesday’s Spurs vs. Seagulls game live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the Premier League showdown by accessing the streaming video provided by MUTV, which will carry the game on the MUTV app.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Extra will carry the live stream, while in Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to TSN Go. In India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app, while throughout Africa, SuperSport has the rights to the Sunday match. A list of live stream sources for the Huddersfield Town AFC vs. Manchester United match in more countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.