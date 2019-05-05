Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Proposes To Hope With The Same Ring

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, May 6 reveal that at least one person refuses to let go of the past. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is convinced that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) belongs with him, and does not care that she is already married. The designer will pull out all the stops to make the blonde his own.

Hope Pulled Away From Thomas

Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) made love just before he went to Paris to visit the girls. They have had a rocky year, but they confirmed their commitment to each other just before he left for Europe. Little do they know that Thomas is plotting to break them up.

On Friday, Thomas used his son to manipulate Hope. He asked Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to draw a heart for Hope. Once again, Hope thought that the gesture was very sweet. Thomas then showed Hope a photo of Liam, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls in Paris. He told her that Liam’s place was with the girls, while she belonged with him and Douglas.

A half-naked Thomas then kissed Hope, but she pulled away. She was startled by the kiss because Thomas knows that she’s a married woman. She never gave him a reason to think that she’s available.

Thomas tells Hope: “There is life after Liam. Let him go. Let him be with his daughters, with Steffy where he belongs. We can move on, okay, move on together.” He kisses her, but she pushes him away. #BoldandBeautiful #BoldandtheBeautiful #Thope pic.twitter.com/xIRi24kpxJ — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) May 3, 2019

Thomas Forrester Proposes To Hope Logan With The Same Ring

According to She Knows Soaps, Thomas will appeal to Hope. Steffy’s big brother will open his heart and tell Hope his feelings. Hope does not have a clue that Thomas has been harboring feelings for her for all these years. Both of them have had a number of relationships since they split up. However, Thomas remains convinced that they were meant to be together.

In fact, he will tell Hope that he still loves her and will ask her to be part of his family. Thomas will pull out a ring and he will ask Hope to be his wife. Per Fame 10, it seems as if Thomas has been holding on to the original engagement ring that he used when he proposed to Hope in 2012. Hope will be shocked, and point out that she’s married to Liam.

Next week on B&B: Thomas has a ring and tells Hope: “I want to put this ring on your finger.”#BoldandBeautiful #BoldandtheBeautiful pic.twitter.com/xR7xh97G0l — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) May 4, 2019

Liam Returns On Bold And The Beautiful

However, Sally (Courtney Hope) will tell Wyatt (Darin Brooks) about Thomas’ plans. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for later this week indicate that Wyatt will call his brother and fill him in on Thomas’ schemes. Liam will fly back to Los Angeles to set Thomas straight about meddling in his marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.