Justin Bieber Faces Severe Backlash On Instagram After Post Defending Chris Brown

In a recent bizarre post, Justin Bieber seemed to suggest that Chris Brown's attack upon Rhianna was a mistake.

While rapper Chris Brown found fame and success through his music, many people think of only one thing when they hear his name. In 2009, Brown had been dating popular musical artist Rhianna. On the night before the 2009 Grammy Awards, the pair got into an argument while in the car and things turned physical.

The rapper assaulted Rhianna, leaving her with a busted lip and bruised face. When photos of her injuries surfaced in the media, former fans of Brown were shocked and many turned against him. He was later charged with a felony for his brutal attack upon the singer, according to USA Today.

Even though Brown was found guilty of beating up Rhianna, there are some who still stand by him. One of his loyal fans is Justin Bieber, who spoke out in support of the rapper recently on Instagram. The bizarre post includes photos of Michael Jackson, late rapper Tupac Shakur, and Chris Brown all in a row.

“The Legendary Equation,” the post read, seeming to convey that Jackson and Tupac combined together equal Chris Brown.

As if the image wasn’t already odd enough, Bieber included a caption in which he praised Brown, garnering quite a negative response from Instagram users. In the caption, Bieber stated that Brown will not be fully appreciated for his talent until after his death, similarly to Jackson and Tupac, who are both deceased. He even went as far as to suggest that the incident Brown is most known for, his attack on Rhianna, was just a mere mistake.

“Everyone wants to wait til people die to give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time… trust me watch you will see. The people who have overlooked this man’s talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial.”

Many people on social media were disgusted by the post and felt that Bieber was attempting to minimize domestic abuse. Instagram users swarmed the post to call him out.

“Domestic abuse aint a mistake, especially when its done repeatedly. I’m sick to my stomach, definitely unfollowing you, mad disappointed,” one person commented.

“It wasn’t a mistake. it was a crime,” another wrote.

Some asked Bieber to reconsider his stance on the issue, and think about how he would feel if the person who had been attacked was his wife, Hailey.