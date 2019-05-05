Kourtney Kardashian Goes Casual In Tight Leggings

Kourtney Kardashian cut a casual figure while running errands in West Hollywood over the weekend.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted by the paparazzi as she donned a sporty, laid-back look while enjoying her weekend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen wearing an all-black ensemble, which included tight leggings, which hugged the mother-of-three’s curves and showed off her famous backside and lean legs.

Kourtney, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday with a huge bash, added to her look by rocking a baggy black windbreaker jacket and a pair of black sneakers. Kardashian accessorized by donning a pair of dark, trending square sunglasses to shield her eyes from the California sun.

Kourt wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which fell behind her back. She carried a shopping bag in her hand, as well as her phone and a drink as she rushed to her car in order to avoid getting a parking ticket.

The outlet reveals that the reality star was parked in a loading zone, and she picked up speed in a dash to her car as a parking enforcement officer headed down the street toward her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently appeared on Ellen to talk about her new website, Poosh, and her family’s reality series.

During the sit-down, Ellen asked Kourt about sister Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, after the couple split up back in February.

Ellen wanted to know if Khloe and Tristan would ever get back together, but Kourtney says she doesn’t know the answer to that question.

“I know what it’s like to want to make your family stay together, because I worked really hard at that for many years,” she admitted. “I think she is just like, this is what is happening right now. I think she is really good at dealing with her emotions,” Kourtney revealed.

“I think moments like this really bring our family closer together and you realize how important family is. I think that’s the best she can do — and she’s the best mom to her daughter. That’s like where all her energy is going toward,” Kardashian added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram, heading to her brand new lifestyle website, Poosh, or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.