Jenelle Evans & David Eason Reportedly Being Investigated By Child Protective Services After Dog’s Death

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, are reportedly being investigated by Child Protective Services following reports that Eason brutally killed the family’s pet dog, a bulldog named Nugget.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s recent drama has caused concerns for the children that live in their home.

Sources say that after David allegedly killed Jenelle’s dog for nipping at their daughter, Ensley, and it could have a huge impact on the kids’ lives.

Someone reportedly called the Columbus County Department of Social Services in North Carolina, to reveal that they believed the children in Evans and Eason’s home could be in danger.

The caller reportedly told authorities that the children could suffer from PTSD, depression, or other mental health issues due to their parents rocky relationship and David’s anger management issues.

The couple share one child together, daughter Ensley, and David has two children from previous relationships, Kaden and Maryssa. Jenelle also has two sons from previous relationships, Jace and Kaiser.

The Blast reports that after Eason saw Nugget nip at Ensley he went off the rails, grabbed the dog by the throat and began to throw it around the house. He also allegedly punched the dog with closed fists before throwing it outside and grabbing a gun to shoot the animal.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans friends and family members are worried that she’s going to take David Eason back following the horrific incident.

Jenelle previously revealed that she is considering divorcing David after he killed her beloved dog, but those close to her are worried that it’s all just an act, and that they two will soon be back together.

“Despite Jenelle publicly claiming she’s considering a divorce from David, friends of hers are worried that she’s just putting on a front to avoid facing more criticism from fans. They feel Jenelle will eventually work things out with David. Jenelle has always stood by David and friends fear that it would take a whole lot more for her to leave him for good,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“They think it’s an unhealthy situation for Jenelle and her kids, and wishes she would make the decision to divorce him once and for all, and not just put the threats out there that she’s thinking about it,” the source added of the couple’s relationship.

Fans can see more of Jenelle Evans by watching Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.