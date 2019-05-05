Trump Will Persecute FBI Agents Who Expose 2020 Russian Efforts To Help Him Win, Ex-Solicitor General Warns

Former top Justice Department official Walter Dellinger says Donald Trump is sending a message to any investigators who try top stop Russian interference in the 2020 presidential electon.

Following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his Russian investigation findings last week, Donald Trump has now turned his anger on the authorities, including Mueller, who have led the investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia. Trump on Twitter issued a call to “investigate the investigators,” and that call has been taken up by Attorney General William Barr who has said that he has already opened an investigation into what he has called “spying” on the 2016 Trump presidential campaign, and the origins of the Russia investigation.

Barr said that his investigation is focused on FBI and Justice Department officials who took part in the early stages of the investigation, according to Bloomberg News, saying “what we have to be concerned about is a few people at the top getting it into their heads that they know better than the American people.”

Though the belief among Trump supporters that the was FBI improperly “spying” on Trump is widely seen as an unsupported and outlandish conspiracy theory, the “spygate” investigation has already become a central theme of Trump’s 2020 presidential reelection campaign, The Washington Post reported.

But Walter Dellinger, a former top Justice Department official who is now a distinguished law professor, warned on Saturday, as Raw Story reported, there appears to be another reason that Trump and his allies are now embracing the “investigate the investigators” theme — to stop investigations into Russian efforts to help Trump win in 2020.

Former Assistant Attorney General Walter Dellinger. Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

Dellinger, who served as Assistant Attorney General and head of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel in teh Clinton Administration, according to his Duke University Law School online biography, issued his ominous warning in an interview with MSNBC cable news host Joy Reid on Saturday morning.

“If there is Russian interference in the 2020 election, the attorney general has sent, and the president, have sent a message to anybody in counter-intelligence or FBI,” Dellinger told Reid. “If you start to investigate leads that show that the Russians are attempting to re-elect Trump you will find yourself investigated.”

Watch Dellinger’s interview segment with Reid in the video below.

Dellinger added that the Trump administration’s likely political persecution of investigators who ask questions about Russian interference in the 2020 election, coupled with — as Inquisitr reported — Trump’s refusal to instruct Russian President Vladimir Putin to refrain from sabotaging the 2020 election, in a phone call Friday, can only be described as “extremely distressing.”

In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, California Senator Kamala Harris pressed Barr on whether Trump or any of his White House allies had already “suggested” that he open investigations into “anybody,” as Vanity Fair recounted. But Barr failed to answer, ultimately responding only, “I don’t know.”