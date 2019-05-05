Investigations Into Attempted ‘Coup’ Against President Trump Are Underway, Claims Fox News Host

During the opening monologue of Justice with Judge Jeanine, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro said that investigations into the attempted “coup” against Donald Trump are underway, Newsweek reports.

The better part of Pirro’s monologue focused on the Attorney General William Bar. Barr, Pirro claims, has been mistreated by the Democratic Party. The Democrats, according to Pirro, want to “impeach anyone who gets in their way,” which is why they are now targeting the attorney general.

Pirro talked about the offer Barr had made to a group of lawmakers. The attorney general offered to let six Republicans, and six Democrats view a version of Mueller’s final report before his testimony but only two top Republicans accepted the offer: Lindsey Graham, and Doug Collins.

Barr blasted Democrats Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Jerry Nadler, Diane Feinsten, Adam Schiff, and Mark Warner for not taking advantage of the opportunity. According to her, their refusal to view the report shows that they were acting in bad faith, and deliberately choosing to put on a “show” for the media, instead of getting to the bottom of the issue.

Pirro also criticized the media’s coverage of Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, pointing out that even Mueller himself had complained about the media’s inaccurate coverage of his investigation. Echoing Donald Trump, Pirro then went on to describe Mueller’s investigation as the “biggest political con job and the closet attempt to a successful coup in American history.”

Jeanine Pirro Says Sources Tell Her Investigation Into 'Coup' Against Trump Underway: 'Grab Your Popcorn, Folks!' https://t.co/b6ORbuJfil pic.twitter.com/Xtn7MjqLnw — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 5, 2019

Pirro then once again described Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference as a “coup.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump has frequently described the Russia probe as a “coup,” once going as far as mentioning those he claims are responsible for it by name.

Former Obama administration officials, according to the president, launched the probe on false pretenses. Former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper are the architects of this “coup,” according to Donald Trump.

Pirro concluded the monologue by revealing what she claims is exclusive information. Apparently, the administration is set to launch investigations into the origins of the Russia probe. Citing anonymous sources briefed on the matter, the host said that “multiple criminal leak investigations are underway.”

“It’s time to investigate the beginning of the coup and who in the DOJ, FBI and White House signed on to prevent and overturn the will of the American people. Grab your popcorn, folks. It’s showtime.”

According to Pirro, FISA warrants are currently being reviewed, as is the investigation former FBI agent Peter Strzok has been accused of covering up. James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and others will all be investigated, according to the host.